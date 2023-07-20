This incredible holiday house has 6 bedrooms and isn’t cheap

HOLIDAYMAKERS CAN NOW RENT THIS AMAZING SUNDED HOLIDAY HOME – BUT IT WILL NOT BE CHEAP.
Woolbrook Reservoir in Sidmouth, DevonFrom the ground, it is hard to see, but when you look down, you will discover a very special property.
This unusual home is built into the soil in an opening shaped like a keyhole.
The front garden is reached by a set of stairs, behind which stands a beautiful metal and glass structure.
There are floor to ceiling windows that flood the room with natural lighting. Upstairs, the views from the balcony provide a great view of the nearby countryside.
The desirable let certainly doesn’t come cheap, with a price tag of £835 a night, which works out at almost £6,000 a week.
The place has a number of luxurious features, so renters are getting what they have paid for.
Some of these include a wood-burning hot tub, a home fitness center and an outdoor sitting area equipped with a fireplace.
The house has two large living areas, a game room, and six bedrooms. It can comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests.
One rental website lists the home as “Woolbrook Reservoir, Sidmouth, is a luxurious, unique celebration house with an expansive top-tier garden, complete with hot tub, bar, and views of countryside”.
Sky-high glass frames an incredibly light-flooded courtyard, around which are six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a large, high-spec, kitchen/dining room, sitting area and games space.
Bifold doors extend the space inside to include a BBQ covered area, with seating and table tennis or pool tables. This is perfect for parties, regardless of weather.
The atrium has a flight of stairs that lead to an outdoor deck. From there, you can access the private garden on the upper level.