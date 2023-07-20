This incredible holiday house has 6 bedrooms and isn’t cheap

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

HOLIDAYMAKERS CAN NOW RENT THIS AMAZING SUNDED HOLIDAY HOME – BUT IT WILL NOT BE CHEAP.

Woolbrook Reservoir in Sidmouth, DevonFrom the ground, it is hard to see, but when you look down, you will discover a very special property.

This amazing Devon holiday home is available to rent

8

The perfect Devon Holiday Home is now available for rentJam Press/Airbnb
It is built in a key-hole shaped crater

8

The crater is shaped like a keyholeJam Press/Airbnb
It doesn't come cheap, though, with a price tag of more than £800 a night

8

It doesn’t come cheap, though, with a price tag of more than £800 a nightJam Press/Airbnb

This unusual home is built into the soil in an opening shaped like a keyhole.

The front garden is reached by a set of stairs, behind which stands a beautiful metal and glass structure.

There are floor to ceiling windows that flood the room with natural lighting. Upstairs, the views from the balcony provide a great view of the nearby countryside.

The desirable let certainly doesn’t come cheap, with a price tag of £835 a night, which works out at almost £6,000 a week.

I'm a flight attendant - the common luggage mistake which can delay your holiday
The town with scenic cliff walks, ferry trips and B&B voted best in Ireland

The place has a number of luxurious features, so renters are getting what they have paid for.

Some of these include a wood-burning hot tub, a home fitness center and an outdoor sitting area equipped with a fireplace.

The house has two large living areas, a game room, and six bedrooms. It can comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests.

One rental website lists the home as “Woolbrook Reservoir, Sidmouth, is a luxurious, unique celebration house with an expansive top-tier garden, complete with hot tub, bar, and views of countryside”.

Sky-high glass frames an incredibly light-flooded courtyard, around which are six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a large, high-spec, kitchen/dining room, sitting area and games space.

Bifold doors extend the space inside to include a BBQ covered area, with seating and table tennis or pool tables. This is perfect for parties, regardless of weather.

The atrium has a flight of stairs that lead to an outdoor deck. From there, you can access the private garden on the upper level.

Inside there is a home gym and games room

8

There is also a games and home gym room.Jam Press/Airbnb
The six bedrooms have enough space for 16 guests

8

Six bedrooms can accommodate 16 people.Jam Press/Airbnb
There is also a spacious 'high-spec' kitchen

8

The kitchen is spacious and ‘high spec’.Jam Press/Airbnb
One luxury feature is a hot tub heated by a wood-burning stove

8

Hot tubs heated with a wood burning stove are a luxury.Jam Press/Airbnb
Two spacious living rooms provide plenty of places to chill out

8

There are two spacious living areas to relax in.Jam Press/Airbnb

Latest News

Previous article
WhatsApp down updates — Thousands of users report issues with loading app and messages not sending

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder