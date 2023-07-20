This incredible holiday house has 6 bedrooms and isn’t cheap

HOLIDAYMAKERS CAN NOW RENT THIS AMAZING SUNDED HOLIDAY HOME – BUT IT WILL NOT BE CHEAP.

Woolbrook Reservoir in Sidmouth, DevonFrom the ground, it is hard to see, but when you look down, you will discover a very special property.

8 The perfect Devon Holiday Home is now available for rent Jam Press/Airbnb

8 The crater is shaped like a keyhole Jam Press/Airbnb

8 It doesn’t come cheap, though, with a price tag of more than £800 a night Jam Press/Airbnb

This unusual home is built into the soil in an opening shaped like a keyhole.

The front garden is reached by a set of stairs, behind which stands a beautiful metal and glass structure.

There are floor to ceiling windows that flood the room with natural lighting. Upstairs, the views from the balcony provide a great view of the nearby countryside.

The desirable let certainly doesn’t come cheap, with a price tag of £835 a night, which works out at almost £6,000 a week.

The place has a number of luxurious features, so renters are getting what they have paid for.

Some of these include a wood-burning hot tub, a home fitness center and an outdoor sitting area equipped with a fireplace.

The house has two large living areas, a game room, and six bedrooms. It can comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests.

One rental website lists the home as “Woolbrook Reservoir, Sidmouth, is a luxurious, unique celebration house with an expansive top-tier garden, complete with hot tub, bar, and views of countryside”.

Sky-high glass frames an incredibly light-flooded courtyard, around which are six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a large, high-spec, kitchen/dining room, sitting area and games space.

Bifold doors extend the space inside to include a BBQ covered area, with seating and table tennis or pool tables. This is perfect for parties, regardless of weather.

The atrium has a flight of stairs that lead to an outdoor deck. From there, you can access the private garden on the upper level.

8 There is also a games and home gym room. Jam Press/Airbnb

8 Six bedrooms can accommodate 16 people. Jam Press/Airbnb

8 The kitchen is spacious and ‘high spec’. Jam Press/Airbnb

8 Hot tubs heated with a wood burning stove are a luxury. Jam Press/Airbnb