Kylie Jenner sets the record straight on “plastic surgery misconceptions”

Kylie Jenner Is realizing that self-confidence can be a problem?

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul got candid about childhood insecurities during the July 20 episode of The Kardashians. When sisters get glammed upKourtney KardashianThe following are some examples of how to get started: Khloe Kim KardashianKylie said that she has seen “so, so many girls now editing photos on the Internet” in order to conform with beauty standards.

She admitted that she had been through the same stage, but now felt more confident. “But other people are still able to instill doubts in you.”

For example, as Kylie put it, she was never insecure about her ears until her family started pointing them out calling her “Dopey” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Khloe said that the family thought Kylie’s ears were cute, but the 25-year old insisted she didn’t “receive it this way.”

Kylie shared, “I was told that everyone is making fun at my ears.” That messed me up. “I never gave a thought to my ears and for five years I didn’t wear an updo.”