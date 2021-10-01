A shortage of gammon could be caused by an excess of gammon. If you’re reading this back with furrowed eyebrows, let us explain.

The latest goods to be affected by the shortage of workers are gammon and pigs under blankets. This could be due in part to EU workers moving out of the UK following Brexit (which the so-called “gammons” voted for).

In order to provide turkey dinners and delivery ahead of Christmas, the government has granted temporary visas to up to 5,500 poultry workers as well as 5,000 HGV drivers. However, some have warned that this may not be enough to fill the gap. This might also not guarantee the availability of high-demand meats.

David Lindars, British Meat Processors Association technical operations director, POLITICO was toldThis would have a significant impact on “very labor-intensive products like pigs in blankets, decorated gammon and party food”The time was running out for resolving the problem.

“Even if we were granted seasonal workers’ visas, by the time they’ve got the scheme up and running the whole process means they will only end up with six or seven weeks’ work here,”He stated. “Who’s going to come, or leave a job somewhere in Europe, to come here for six or seven weeks? No one.”

He stated that the average meat-processing business is facing a staff shortage of around 15%. In some areas of the U.K., there are reports of a 25% shortage.

Sam Ette, spokesperson for the National Farmers Union, stated: “There are serious issues with labor shortages, which mean that some produce is unable to be harvested in the case of fruit and veg, or slaughtered and processed in the case of poultry and pigs. With pigs in particular, there are serious issues of pigs backing up on farms due to a lack of butchers in the food-supply chain.”

This comes amid ongoing problems such as fuel shortages, empty shelves at supermarkets and a lack milk. The coronavirus crisis, along with Brexit, has created a large backlog of drivers who are unable to take their test.

A spokesperson from the government said that: “We understand the importance of seasonal labor and we are aware of the challenges that the red meat industry has faced in recent months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and labor shortages, and Defra has been working closely with red meat processing sectors during this time.”

According to the spokesperson, ministers would be involved. “keep the market under close review”Continue reading “explore options to address the pressures industry is currently facing.”

Turkey voted for Christmas, but Christmas has been cancelled.