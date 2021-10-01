Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber & More Reunite for Alias Party

Sydney Bristow, and his crew, are you there?



Although it is hard to believe, it has officially been 20 yearsSince Jennifer Garner was a double agent, Sydney Bristow has been in the spotlight. Alias. The cast also gathered together to celebrate the milestone with an unforgettable party on Thursday, September 30.



“Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork,”Jennifer captioned InstagramVideo of the show’s stars. It featured photos of them from the series, as well as footage of them at the celebration. “If you’re an idea born of @jjabramsofficial’s brain—you’re a big one; JJ’s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN.”



It appears that most of the cast, including stars, were able to make the festivities. Michael Vartan. Gina Torres. Victor Garber. Kevin WeismanAnd Merrin Dungey.