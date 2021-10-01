A ‘High-Fat Mediterranean Diet’ Can Boost Your Heart Health: New Study

A low-carb diet high in fat and low-carb foods may not be as dangerous for your heart health as previously believed.

New research has shown that people who eat low carbs and a lot of unsaturated fat have higher insulin resistance and cholesterol levels.

It’s unclear if a more restrictive low carb diet could pose health risks.

New research shows that low-carb diets can actually be healthy for your heart, in contrast to the old concerns about the health dangers of too much fat.

A study that was published on September 28th, shows that the number of people who have a disability is increasing. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition diets rich in unsaturated fats like fatty fish, olive oil and nuts may help lower cholesterol and stabilize blood sugar.

Researchers from the Boston Children’s Hospital, Framingham State University, and Harvard Medical school conducted a randomized controlled feeding trial to see how low-carb diets might affect markers of insulin resistance and heart health.

The researchers examined the diets of 164 overweight people.



Obese

Participants without



Diabetes

Oder



Heart disease

A calorie-restricted diet was completed by a woman named.



weight loss

Following the weight loss, they were assigned one of three different weight maintenance diets for five months: a low-carb diet (no more than 20% of daily calories from carbs), moderate carb (40%), or high carb (60%).

Researchers found that lowering carbs led to significant improvements in insulin resistance. This is the body's ability respond to insulin to regulate blood sugar levels.



Type 2 diabetes

risk.

Also, the low-carb-dieters didn’t experience any side effects from a high-fat diet. In fact, their heart health measures such as cholesterol, blood pressure and triglycerides were stable or improved.

These results indicate that a low carb, high-fat diet could have positive effects on overall health and be less risky than previously thought.

Experts warned previously that low carb, keto and high-saturated fat diets could pose a risk to your health.

The popularity of low carb and keto diets has been controversial. Dietitians and doctors raised concerns about the health effects of eating too many fats. Higher levels of LDL have been associated with saturated fats found in foods such as butter, eggs, bacon, full-fat milk, red meat, and eggs. “bad”A higher risk of heart disease and cholesterol

Despite this, there is increasing evidence that low-carb diets are effective in weight loss and diabetes management.

Researchers wanted to determine if low-carb diets were more beneficial than high-fat diets.

Participants on the low-carb diet consumed 21% of their daily calories from saturated fat, and still saw improvements in heart health, suggesting that the benefits of low-carb may outweigh the proposed risks, at least in some cases.

Researchers noted, however, that the study doesn’t show whether stricter low-carb diets (e.g., those with less than 10% of daily calories from carbohydrates) are more dangerous for your heart health. The study also didn’t examine how a low-carb diet may affect some high-risk populations, since participants were relatively healthy and had low cholesterol from the start.

There are health benefits to eating Mediterranean-style diets that include unsaturated fat sources such as fish and olive oils.

Low-carb diets may have some of the health benefits cited in this study and others. This could be because of unsaturated fats found in nuts, seeds and olive oil.

The majority of participants in this study consumed unsaturated fats as a source of dietary fat.

Research has also shown that diets high in unsaturated fats such as the Mediterranean diet have health benefits, including a lower risk of developing chronic diseases like diabetes.