This Christmas, we picked the top ‘healthy gifts’ for your whole family – some are even quite cheap

Finding the ideal Xmas gift can be difficult, especially if your partner is a keen fitness enthusiast.

But don’t worry, Ella Walker has got you covered with her round-up of the best gift ideas for health-conscious family and friends, and energy-packed kids, that will suit all budgets. 

Here are some great healthy gifts if you think Christmas has too many mince pies

19

If you are worried that Christmas is too full of mince pies, here are great gifts for healthy people.Credit: Shutterstock

You can find some amazing stocking stuffers in this mix.

Ho-ho-healthier-ho!

FOR HIM

Cheer up your other half with these calming gummies

19

Enjoy these calming gummies with your spouse

Bright Days CBD Gummies, from £18, cannaraycbd.com.

Get into the groove with this clock

19

This clock will get you moving.

Groov-e Light Curve sunrise/sunset simulation clock, £24.99, Robert Dyas

Why not get this Christmas classic?

19

Get this classic Christmas gift!

STOCKING FILLER Adidas half-cushioned crew 3-pack socks, £6.50, Sports Direct

Grab these great earbuds to block out all the noise

19

Get these great earbuds and block out the outside noise

Blow the Budget: Beats Pro wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling sports earbuds, £169, Currys

Feel cosy around the fireplace

19

Enjoy a warm and cozy atmosphere by the fireplace

DO NOT BUY: Theragun Prime fourth generation massager, £179, John Lewis (cheaper options from £31 on Amazon)

This will come in handy on Boxing Day

19

These will be very useful on Boxing Day

Pro Power boxing set, £33, Argos

FOR HER

Make your other half feel fab and festive

19

Your other half will feel fabulous and festive.

Self Care Gift Box, £20 (worth £41), Holland & Barrett

Want to sleep tight when Santa comes?

19

Do you want to be able to rest easy when Santa arrives?

Gruum Relax, Sleep, Repeat gift box, £13 (down from £26), gruum.com

Make your other half feel great

19

Your other half should feel amazing

STOCKING FILLER Seaweed socks with pampering under the sea feet. 99p.

This is certainly a sleek treat

19

It’s a beautiful treat!

BLOW THE BUDGET: Garmin Venu 2 Plus, £399.99, garmin.com

Go all out on these stylish trainers

19

These trainers are a great choice.

BLOW THE BUDGET Hoka Bondi 8 trainers, £145, hoka.com

Make sure your partner isn't under acu-pressure all the time this festive season

19

This holiday season, make sure that your partner doesn’t feel acupressure.

Acupressure Mat Generise, £15.99, Amazon

FOR THE KIDS

Your kids will have time to run around in these trainers over the Christmas hols

19

These trainers will allow your kids to have fun over Christmas.

BLOW THE BUDGET Nike Air Max 270 Children, £70, JD Sports

Your kids will have fun as they get clean

19

Kids will love getting clean!

STOCKING FILLER Crayola foaming bath powder 100g, £3.50, Boots

Your kids won't have to huddle around the fireplace in this warm hoodie

19

In this warm hoodie, your children won’t need to curl up by the fire pit in cold temperatures.

Puma No1 OTH hoodie junior, £23, Sports Direct

Your kid can feel cute as they get clean

19

You can make your child feel adorable while they are getting clean

Chit Chat Unicorn hand & body wash, £4, Boots

Will your little ones be jumping for joy?

19

Your little ones will be jumping with joy!

ROLL THE BUDGET Veluoess 36in mini trampoline, £61.99, Amazon

Knowledge can be a gift, too

19

You can also give the gift of knowledge

The Hospital: The Inside Story by Dr Christle Nwora, £8.89, Amazon

