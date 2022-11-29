This Christmas, we picked the top ‘healthy gifts’ for your whole family – some are even quite cheap

Finding the ideal Xmas gift can be difficult, especially if your partner is a keen fitness enthusiast.
But don’t worry, Ella Walker has got you covered with her round-up of the best gift ideas for health-conscious family and friends, and energy-packed kids, that will suit all budgets.
You can find some amazing stocking stuffers in this mix.
Ho-ho-healthier-ho!
FOR HIM
Bright Days CBD Gummies, from £18, cannaraycbd.com.
Groov-e Light Curve sunrise/sunset simulation clock, £24.99, Robert Dyas
STOCKING FILLER Adidas half-cushioned crew 3-pack socks, £6.50, Sports Direct
Blow the Budget: Beats Pro wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling sports earbuds, £169, Currys
DO NOT BUY: Theragun Prime fourth generation massager, £179, John Lewis (cheaper options from £31 on Amazon)
Pro Power boxing set, £33, Argos
FOR HER
Self Care Gift Box, £20 (worth £41), Holland & Barrett
Gruum Relax, Sleep, Repeat gift box, £13 (down from £26), gruum.com
STOCKING FILLER Seaweed socks with pampering under the sea feet. 99p.
BLOW THE BUDGET: Garmin Venu 2 Plus, £399.99, garmin.com
BLOW THE BUDGET Hoka Bondi 8 trainers, £145, hoka.com
Acupressure Mat Generise, £15.99, Amazon
FOR THE KIDS
BLOW THE BUDGET Nike Air Max 270 Children, £70, JD Sports
STOCKING FILLER Crayola foaming bath powder 100g, £3.50, Boots
Puma No1 OTH hoodie junior, £23, Sports Direct
Chit Chat Unicorn hand & body wash, £4, Boots
ROLL THE BUDGET Veluoess 36in mini trampoline, £61.99, Amazon
The Hospital: The Inside Story by Dr Christle Nwora, £8.89, Amazon