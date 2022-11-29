This Christmas, we picked the top ‘healthy gifts’ for your whole family – some are even quite cheap

Finding the ideal Xmas gift can be difficult, especially if your partner is a keen fitness enthusiast.

But don’t worry, Ella Walker has got you covered with her round-up of the best gift ideas for health-conscious family and friends, and energy-packed kids, that will suit all budgets.

19 If you are worried that Christmas is too full of mince pies, here are great gifts for healthy people. Credit: Shutterstock

You can find some amazing stocking stuffers in this mix.

Ho-ho-healthier-ho!

FOR HIM

19 Enjoy these calming gummies with your spouse

Bright Days CBD Gummies, from £18, cannaraycbd.com.

19 This clock will get you moving.

Groov-e Light Curve sunrise/sunset simulation clock, £24.99, Robert Dyas

19 Get this classic Christmas gift!

STOCKING FILLER Adidas half-cushioned crew 3-pack socks, £6.50, Sports Direct

19 Get these great earbuds and block out the outside noise

Blow the Budget: Beats Pro wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling sports earbuds, £169, Currys

19 Enjoy a warm and cozy atmosphere by the fireplace

DO NOT BUY: Theragun Prime fourth generation massager, £179, John Lewis (cheaper options from £31 on Amazon)

19 These will be very useful on Boxing Day

Pro Power boxing set, £33, Argos

FOR HER

19 Your other half will feel fabulous and festive.

Self Care Gift Box, £20 (worth £41), Holland & Barrett

19 Do you want to be able to rest easy when Santa arrives?

Gruum Relax, Sleep, Repeat gift box, £13 (down from £26), gruum.com

19 Your other half should feel amazing

STOCKING FILLER Seaweed socks with pampering under the sea feet. 99p.

19 It’s a beautiful treat!

BLOW THE BUDGET: Garmin Venu 2 Plus, £399.99, garmin.com

19 These trainers are a great choice.

BLOW THE BUDGET Hoka Bondi 8 trainers, £145, hoka.com

19 This holiday season, make sure that your partner doesn’t feel acupressure.

Acupressure Mat Generise, £15.99, Amazon

FOR THE KIDS

19 These trainers will allow your kids to have fun over Christmas.

BLOW THE BUDGET Nike Air Max 270 Children, £70, JD Sports

19 Kids will love getting clean!

STOCKING FILLER Crayola foaming bath powder 100g, £3.50, Boots

19 In this warm hoodie, your children won’t need to curl up by the fire pit in cold temperatures.

Puma No1 OTH hoodie junior, £23, Sports Direct

19 You can make your child feel adorable while they are getting clean

Chit Chat Unicorn hand & body wash, £4, Boots

19 Your little ones will be jumping with joy!

ROLL THE BUDGET Veluoess 36in mini trampoline, £61.99, Amazon

19 You can also give the gift of knowledge

The Hospital: The Inside Story by Dr Christle Nwora, £8.89, Amazon