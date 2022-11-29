Bronx Mom Accused Of Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Child and Baby in Bronx

According to reports, a Bronx mother who found her two sons stabbed under their tub under a heap of clothes has been arrested for their murders.

Dimone Fleming, 22, allegedly admitted to killing her children — 11-month-old Octavius Canada and 3-year-old DeShawn Fleming, According to The New York Post

A Saturday night call regarding a woman who was acting suspiciously received by authorities “irrationally,” The outlet reports that Fleming, naked, was discovered in the Bronx’s third-floor apartment at a shelter for homeless people. She also set things ablaze in her kitchen. Her arrest led to an indictment.

ABC 7 reports.Fleming’s neighbors say that Columbus Canada (31), the father of the boy aged 11 months, was heard fighting the night before.

According to ABC7, police say Canada may have slept outside his apartment during the fight because Fleming instructed security not to let him return into the building.

A family friend told police that the kids’ dad had them and authorities initially overlooked the bodies of the boys when they took Fleming into custody, according to the NYPD’s statement.

ABC 7 Canada reports that the mother heard the news and ran into the apartment screaming for help. She allegedly found the children under the bath tub’s clothes pile.

“He was screaming hysterically,” Shannon Holyfield, a neighbor, said it to the outlet.

“He was screaming, ‘Help me!’ And I came and opened my door and I see him coming down the hall with the two boys in his arms. They were dead, they were dead. There was blood everywhere.”

The published reports state that police arrived at the shelter just after 8 pm.

According to ABC 7, the boys were taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where they were later declared dead.

The authorities stated that all the children were healthy. “multiple stab wounds” According to published reports, the autopsy will confirm if the victim died of drowning or injuries to their necks and torso.

According to the outlets, the mother’s social media history raised concern for authorities, as she shared a quote on social media about parents wanting to protect their children just hours before the boys were found.

“I want my children to always know … if the relationship ain’t working COME HOME! If the bills become overwhelming COME HOME! If you feel unsafe COME HOME! If something don’t feel right COME HOME!” The original post was written by another Facebook user. Fleming shares Saturday morning’s information.

“I want my kids to always know they can come home … I never believed in the saying ‘they 18 they grown,’” the post continues.

Law enforcement sources told The Post that Fleming may have killed her sons because she believed they were possessed.

“She made statements about the devil — unusual statements,” the source said.

In an earlier Facebook post, Fleming wrote: “It’Only one God is true, so I repent for all of my sins and bad influence. Leaving all things that’s no longer serves me…… Thank you for your mercy,” according to The Post.

ABC 7 reports that a monument was built outside the shelter in memory of the boys. Friends and relatives are coming together to support the father. Canada claimed that Canada wants the truth, even though he’s not ready for talk. “out there,” Per the outlet.

According to the Post, Fleming was arrested late Sunday on two charges each of murder and intention to murder. According to authorities, Fleming is still being treated in hospital for psychiatric issues and an ongoing investigation.