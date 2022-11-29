Fury airline enforces new rules on flight attendants, including no grey hair and no bald patches

A new set of personal rules has been imposed by a major airline to ensure that flight attendants look and feel the part.

Crew members of cabins are well-known for being smartly dressed. However, one airline now takes extra precautions to ensure their staff look the best.

Air India employees were told that they cannot have greying hair or bald patches on their bodies. This is true even though they are flying with Air India as passengers and not staff.

The new guidelines were presented to employees in October by a 40-page book. It was handed to the staff.

The book states that: “Grey hair is not permitted. Gray hair should be dyed in natural shades. You are prohibited from using henna and fashion colors.

Recurring hairlines or bald patches will not be accepted. Staff who have dwindling hair are expected to care for them. “a clean shaved head/bald look” Heads must be shaved “daily”.

The guidelines also require that faces be completely hairless, so beards and shadows past 5 o’clock are not permitted.

It is expected that male flight attendants will carry a razor. “on every flight”.

Deodorant must be worn, however, heavily-scented perfumes cannot be carried in public. “unbecoming lounging” in groups.

Others require staff to wear minimal jewelry. “in order to avoid any delays at customs and security check” Not wearing “black or religious thread” On wrists, necks and ankles.

The socks must be no shorter or longer than the calf for male attendants, and should match their trousers.

One Air India employee told Hindustan Times that the new rules were not met with enthusiasm. “Some think it is required for building the image of the airline, but others see it to be a little too much.”

It wasn’t a happy moment for everyone online.

One user on Twitter said: “Your crew isn’t supposed to seduce us, just serve us. Let them be their age.”

The rules had been changed by the second. “Very disturbing”.

An additional third: “This is ridiculous. I am sure every airline has similar rules but Air India first should teach and train the air hostess for better service and customer care and then look at these later.”

Although Air India may be waging a war on its new rules, others have adopted similar guidelines.

Heather Poole The 15-year-old employee of a major airline for over 15 years shared many secrets with us, going after those who say it isn’t that difficult.

All entry-level pilots are placed on probation for six months. Any minor infraction could result in immediate dismissal.

Poole knew of people fired from their jobs for not wearing uniforms correctly during the probation period.

A new crew member was fired immediately for trying to get a flight free of charge due to her attendant status.

Poole also advises against flying if you are sick. You could lose your job if you fly sick while working as an attendant at an airline.

To even be considered for the job, Stewards must have a minimum of 5’3″ height.” and 6’1″ You do not need to use a seatbelt extender in order to be comfortable in an airline seat.

These are also the specific weight and height restrictions cabin crew members must follow.

Anyone who wants to be a flight attendant must pass a test.