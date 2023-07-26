This budget-friendly way of getting rid of bad smells is available to drivers for less than five cents. It lasts up to a week.

The experts at CAR Cleaning have discovered an easy hack that can eliminate odors and bad smells from vehicles using only a little kitchen product.

If you keep black tea bags in your vehicle, that budget item can transform the scent of your car

Keep black teabags in your car to transform your car's scent

1

Keep black teabags in your car to transform your car’s scent

Big’s Mobile detailing firm says that dry tea is a good way to neutralize bad odors.

The tea leaves supposedly absorb the smells from your vehicle and give it a new scent.

It may be possible to mask the smells in your vehicle for a while if you have air fresheners shaped as trees that hang from over mirrors.

Mom and Family outlet experts say the tactic is effective for giving a car an energizing smell when it’s just in need of a boost, but doesn’t address the cause. Small Things reported.

Experts recommend using plain tea bags to replace or enhance traditional air-fresheners.

According to reports, the tea can effectively combat deeper smells.

Tea bags are especially absorbent and can be used to combat stinky car corners.

It is designed so that the dried leaves will draw in water and help hydrate them.

In a car that smells, the odour-causing bacteria will be unable to grow without water and humidity.

In addition to eliminating the bacteria that causes bad smells, tea bags have another benefit.

The smell of dry tea can be strong because it is a concentrated version of tea that we consume.

When the moisture in the tea leaves is absorbed by the car, it releases its essential oils.

The car will smell great while the odor is eliminated at the source.

Experts say that the tea bags will help to remove any foul odors in your car. But, they also recommend cleaning your car thoroughly.

