Kardashian fans are convinced that Kim’s brutal, new blog post aimed a’major shade of retribution’ at Kourtney and their nasty feud

KIM Kardashian may have criticized her sister’s rival after she shared a throwback picture during their bitter feud.

The 42-year-old star of the Kardashians posted on Instagram a picture from childhood showing her with her 44 year old sister Kourtney Kardashian.

5 Kim Kardashian posted a cute throwback childhood photo of her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram. / Kim Kardashian

5 Kim’s fans have speculated that she was teasing her sister Kourtney because Kourtney looked less than happy in the picture. /Kim Kardashian

Kim was smiling with chewed-up gum in her mouth as the photo shows.

Kim wore an orange dress with strawberry patterns throughout. Kourt was next in a white polka dot and pink dress.

Kim looked overjoyed, but the Poosh co-founder’s face was serious. She glared at the camera.

Kourtney’s teeth were missing, as only a small number could be observed peeking through her lip.

Kim’s caption read: “Cheeeeeeeese!”

The Kardashians Season 3 has seen the sisters feuding ever since “Dolce-Gate” began last year.

Some commenters commented on the rivalry between the siblings in the photo, one of whom wrote: “She does not look like she is fond of you either.”

Second jab: “Kourt already got over it lol”, a second remark.

SIDING RIVALRY

Fans of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians have watched Kim and Kourtney repeatedly go head-to-head since the early days of the hit reality TV series, which began in 2007.

The drama between Kourtney and Travis has intensified since her wedding last year to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

During the third and fourth episodes of The Kardashians Season 3 — which were released on June 15 and June 22, 2023 — fans saw Kim plan and execute a fashion show with designers Dolce & Gabbana.

Kourtney accused Kim of copying her looks from her wedding in conversations with Kendall and Khloe.

She became emotional when speaking with Kendall, expressing how the situation “upsets” her before she started crying.

Kim shared her frustrations with Khloe and Simon Huck.

She replied: “I should not have asked her permission.”

Kim said that when she chose her looks for the show, she was “mindful”.

In a later episode, the sisters had a discussion about the incident. They opened up and discussed their emotions. This seemed to reduce some tension.

ASSESSING the Situation

Earlier this year, the Skims mogul finally addressed her feud with Kourtney in a new interview.

The interview was conducted withToday,, host Savannah Guthrie asked: “After all these years, are you ever like: ‘I think I’m done with showing everyone this part of my life.'”

Reality star said: “When signing up, we were determined to be open and honest. There are different seasons when some feel they need to set boundaries or protect certain things while others want to share more.

It’s a blessing that so many of us are around to respect one another’s space.

Kim admitted: “This was my most emotionally and frustrated season with my family that I’ve never experienced or seen before.

Savannah asked “Why is this?” It’s said that there was tension between you, Kourtney and her over the wedding. “Is this the cause of the problem?”

We’ve all been through it before, and everything will be fine. It’s always been family. That’s the way we’ve grown up. Although I am proud of everyone being vulnerable, I also know that many other families are going through the same things.

“Maybe on different levels or experiences but I’m proud that we’re still so open and still driven to show and share so much,” the mom-of-four admitted.

5 From the very beginnings of Keeping Up With the Kardashians the two oldest Kardashian-Jenners have been at odds with each other. /@pooch

5 The Kardashians’ Season 3 revealed their recent sibling rivalry, as both of them were frustrated by the other’s self-awareness.