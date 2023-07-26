Kansas City Chiefs’ owner updates on Andy Reid and the team

Andy Reid is the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach for the past 10 years. With two Super Bowls under his belt, is it possible that the 65 year old will announce retirement within the next few months? Clark Hunt, the Chiefs’ owner, told reporters this week that Reid does not plan to retire.

Hunt, in the official transcript of the team, said: “That never came up during my conversations with Andy.” per NFL.com. “I believe, as I remember his answer, that someone asked him the questions and I do not think that he stopped thinking about this subject. It has kind of taken on a life of it’s own for a couple of weeks, until Andy replied, ‘No. I am not thinking about that. Andy seems to be incredibly excited and energized. He is focused on the Kansas City Chiefs. His goal is to help us get to the Super Bowl again and to return to the post-season. He has the same energy and passion that I’ve witnessed in his 10-plus-year tenure with us.

Reid joined the Chiefs as head coach in 2013, after 14 years (1999-2012), at the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid’s 10 seasons as the Chiefs head coach have seen the Chiefs make three Super Bowls. Reid also has two Super Bowls wins. The Chiefs made five AFC Championships straight and nine postseason appearances. Reid never lost a season and only once did the Chiefs finish the season with less than 10 wins. That was 2014, when they finished 9-7.

Reid was asked for his plans to retire by reporters shortly after winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid’s star quarterback Patrick Mahomes sat in Reid’s room, but he said Mahomes would never retire.

He has earned the right to retire. He has done many wonderful things. CBS Sports reports that Mahomes has said.. “I know from the way he is enjoying it, that this will not be happening in a near future. We’ll talk, I am sure. We’ll be there for him when it is time. “I’m happy that he is staying around, because I feel the work’s still not done.”