They stopped me half way through painting my home because it looked like the Easter Bunny had thrown up.

After a man said that he was told by a homeowner’s association to stop painting the home of his mother despite having received approval, a KIND gesture became a disagreement with the group.

Emmanuel Zarate was stopped midway through the painting job because the HOA in Lakewood Colorado that supervises the home of his mother approved the paint he chose.

4 An HOA approved a paint job for a woman’s home, but told the man to stop halfway through. Credit: Denver 7

4 Emmanuel Zarate (left), said former HOA president Rich Harrison quit after being contacted by neighbors. Credit: Denver 7

Zarate claimed that he did it as a favour to his mom, even though neither one of them liked the color.

“It’s like Easter bunny puked.” He said, “I don’t even know what to call it.”

He claimed that it was only one of a few colours approved by the HOA.

Zarate was able to provide documents that prove the HOA had approved the paint. Denver7 2016

He said, “While we were painting…the president came and told me that I should stop what I was doing.”

The neighbor complained about our actions.

Zarate said that Rich Harrison the HOA President of the time changed his opinion about the color when he saw it on the house.

Harrison had promised Zarate that it would pay for new paint.

“Tuesday was here…never met him…Wednesday, Wednesday…never met him,” said he. There were just too many events and they were moving too slowly.

Zarate then decided to voice his concerns with local media.

Harrison went to Zarate’s house, saying that he would try to reach Zarate’s mom to solve the situation.

Zarate said, “If you want to paint the wall a different color then that is fine. I will come back on my days off and do it.”

In my free time I will come back to paint the house as they wish…but this time I won’t be paying for it.”

Harrison said to the outlet that, he was willing to resolve the matter in a way that would satisfy both parties. This included buying new paint.

Zarate told reporters that Harrison had paid brand-new paint at Home Depot when they met.

It was this time a neutral shade.

HOAs, or homeowners associations, are funded and run by their residents in order to keep the property value high, maintain visual appeal, and ensure that the community functions together.

These HOAs are focused on areas that residents share, like parks, roads and swimming pools. They also provide a set of rules for locals to follow.

Known as covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CC&R), these regulations are enforced by an elected volunteer board of directors.

Restrictions include forbidding people to make physical changes to their homes without permission and strict rules for where you are permitted to park.

In some cases, fines can be imposed and in more severe situations litigation may result. This is because most HOA’s have been incorporated under state law.

All members of an HOA must pay a monthly fee and occasionally chip in for larger community expenses, for officials to use the money to pay for maintenance, utilities, and other amenities.

The U.S. Sun contacted the HOA to get a comment.

4 Zarate stated, “I’ll paint it the way they like…but not this time.” Credit: Denver 7