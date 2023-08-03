McDonald’s introduces a strange McFlurry on the menu

McDonald’s now offers a McFlurry that combines the two things you love. Squishmallows Squishmallows is a new Squishmallows Squishmallows that has just been released by the fan favorite fast food chain. It’s a frozen treat which combines McDonald’s with Squishmallows.

McDonald’s Canada is the only place where you can get this new McFlurry. It was launched on Tuesday, August 1. McFlurry’s latest offering allows customers to add some “pop” to their palates with the addition of pink popping candies and blueberry syrup. According to X/Twitter, the McFlurry’s new version is the “funniest thing I’ve ever tasted.” The McFlurry will be sold in Canadian restaurants, in regular as well as snack size.

so i cant legally call it the ‘funnest thing ever’, but meet the NEW Squishmallows McFlurry® – it’s the funnset thign evre! pic.twitter.com/GqgjVHF6Y7 — McDonald’s 🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) August 1, 2023

The new addition to the menu was described by Chef Jeff Anderson of McDonald’s Canada as “inspired” by the Squishmallows’ vibrant, fun, and delicious spirit. Yahoo!. The result was a sensory delight for guests with ingredients like pink pop-tarts and sweet blueberry syrup that complimented each other.

Squishmallows isn’t only a theme for the new McFlurry. In June, McDonald’s launched a Squishmallows Happy MealMcDonald’s is collaborating with Universal Music Group, Jazwares and other music labels. Starting this spring there will 24 Squishmallows “exclusively and seasonally themed”, which will roll out to over 70 countries around the world. A variety of 10-12 designs will also be available later in 2023 in the U.S. It is not yet known when the meals will be available in the United States. The meals are currently only offered in Canada. Universal Music Group has created a personalized playlist for more than 12 of the toys. The QR codes can be scanned to access it.

McDonald’s has collaborated with Cardi B and her husband Offset in the past. Cardi B’s husband Offset starred in McDonald’s Super Bowl 2023 commercial. In February, they created a Valentine’s Day-themed meal with the help of the restaurant chain. Franchisees, who said the collab violated the marketing guidelines of the chain for employees and store owners, were not happy with the collaboration.