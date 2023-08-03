Kailyn lowry’s fans are convinced she has revealed that twins will be born after finding a buried TikTok message

KAILYN Lowry may have given away a big hint about her twin pregnancy by making a controversial comment in a video.

Teen Mom’s star has fueled the pregnancy conspiracy again after a comment on a TikTok that was centered around twin facts.

5 Kailyn Lowery fueled even further her pregnancy conspiracy after making a comment about twins while watching a TikTok Video Dario Alequin, The Central Recorder

5 After piecing clues together over the past few months, fans have speculated that Teen Mom’s star was pregnant with twins. / @kaillowry

For fraternal, “specific genetics on the mother’s” side.” Kailyn“, explained in her statement.

Shared a screenshot of a comment on RedditFans have discussed the possible pregnancy of MTV’s star.

“If it isn’t true that she’s pregnant with twins Kail is the ultimate troll,” one user wrote.

The second person noted that “this is the second time she has made a comment about twins on social media.”

What do you think? We thought Kail was pregnant in November. She’s now expecting twins. Third asked.

Four jokes were made.

Speculation has continued to circulate that Kailyn is expecting, just months after news broke that she quietly welcomed her fifth child with her boyfriend,Elijah Scott.

The Teen Mom 2 alum has yet to confirm that she gave birth or address the speculation that she is pregnant again.

Clothing that is loose-fitting

In May, chatter of the new pregnancy was fueled after the reality star shared photos and videos from The Webby Awards in New York City.

On the red carpet as well as inside the venue she posed with her three sons, all wearing their finest attire.

Kailyn wore black pants with a yellow and gray blazer.

The loose-fitting casual look of hers had many fans questioning if it was to conceal a pregnancy bump.

This is the same Instagram profile that you see on other sites.Talking to Teen MomsOn their Facebook page, questioned Kailyn’s clothing choices.

The caption read, in part: “She’s way underdressed, and needs a jacket for her stomach.”

She was also noted as drinking water instead of alcohol at her award show to celebrate.

The theory was echoed by fans in comments. “Her face is always a giveaway, and I totally agree, she’s expecting.”

The blonde continued to hide her body in loose clothes despite the rumors over the past few weeks.

In a photo shared earlier this month, Kailyn sported black pants and a loosely-fitted sweatshirt – hiding her rumored baby bump – in a pic while undergoing a makeover.

Pregnancy Cognites

Other clues have been pointed out by fans in an effort to confirm that Kailyn is cooking up another surprise.

Her five-year old son Lux pointed out her stomach on Instagram.

In the clip, Lux attempted to shield his mother’s belly from the camera, saying he didn’t want anyone to see her exposed stomach.

Lux moved his body in front of mom, saying “I want no one to see your belly. I will do this.”

Kailyn replied: “He is covering up. And he asks, ‘So this is how you are going? He covered up his belly, saying, “Well, I do not want you to be seen by anyone.”

After the video was reposted to a Teen Mom Instagram account, many fans weighed in on their thoughts, primarily to say they believed the TV star was pregnant again.

Kailyn again convinced fans that she’s welcoming two more babies after they spotted her wearing a bracelet in an Instagram video that appeared to say “Mom of 7.”

5 In the comments of the video, the MTV star mentioned that fraternal identical twins are genetically linked to ‘the mother’s side.’ TikTok

5 Kailyn, who secretly delivered her fifth child on November 5, hasn’t yet spoken out about being possibly pregnant. Credit: TikTok / Kailyn Lowry