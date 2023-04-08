These seven easy tricks can save you a lot on summer vacations.

WE may all be enjoying the first long weekend of the year with the great Easter getaway, but it’s just 100-odd days until the start of the summer holidays.

If you’ve yet to book your break here at home or are looking to jet off abroad in July and August, there are still ways to save despite the cost-of-living crisis and increased flight and holiday prices.

4 With these simple tips, you can make big savings on your summer holiday. Credit to Alamy

Here, Head of Travel Lisa Minot offers advice for ways to cut your spending when heading off on holiday — and a handy checklist for what you can do to make sure everything goes smoothly.

THE MIDWEEK WONDERS

Taking a flight midweek is a great way to save money on airfares, since flights at weekends tend to be more in demand and are therefore more expensive.

Google Flights’ data has shown that travelers can fly on Wednesdays to save on average 15% over the weekend.

Check out Skyscanner’s Everywhere tool for inspiration, with the cheapest flight prices for a huge range of destinations.

LEARN MORE BY GOING LATER

The first week of school summer holidays can be the most hectic and expensive. You might want to wait until the end of August, which offers significant savings.

You might also consider flying from the North of England to Scottish Airports during August. This is when prices fall and kids return to school in Scotland.

SWITCH and SAVE

4 Montenegro is a great place to visit, as well as buzzing Budva for its amazing nightlife and internationally-renowned DJs. Credit: Shutterstock

With the EU’s rising prices, it is time to look beyond the box.

The Italian Lakes can be switched for North Macedonia by holiday giant Tui. Here, you will find a new way to discover its beautiful lakes and mountains.

Are you short on cash to pay for Ibiza’s expensive clubbing capital?

Visit Montenegro to experience the buzzing Budva, with its incredible nightlife and internationally-renowned DJs.

Those after fly-and-flop sun should look at Turkey where the currency is weak compared to the Pound, and prices are lower than ­similar hotels in Greece and Spain.

COASTS WITH THE MOST

4 Instead of the Lake District, try the Peak District or ­Lancashire’s Ribble Valley Credit: Shutterstock

If you are looking to staycation in a popular destination like Cornwall or Devon, it is worth considering a trip away from those areas where the prices can be high.

Plump for the Kent or Essex coastline and you’ll get keener costs for cottages and holiday homes but can still enjoy beautiful beaches.

Instead of the Lake District, try the Peak District or ­Lancashire’s Ribble Valley.

Last Minute

4 Tui Holidays has created a new program that allows you to discover North Macedonia’s breathtaking lakes and mountainous terrain. Credit: Shutterstock

If you are willing to take a chance, you can always go away at last-minute.

You’ll need to be flexible though — and flight times may well be very early or late.

But if you’re prepared to endure a red-eye, there are savings to be made.

On The Beach has launched an online tool. morebeachforyourbuck.co.ukYou can find great late-deals at. There are holidays to Spain from just £241 per person for a week.

SCHECK YOUR PASSPORT

BEFORE booking any summer break, it’s essential to make sure your passport will be valid for the time you want to travel.

Passport office staff from the PCS union are striking until May 5 and although the Government doesn’t anticipate passports taking any longer than ten weeks to be processed, that doesn’t leave you much time if looking to head away at the start of the summer.

You will need to ensure that your passport complies with these rules if you’re planning to visit the EU.

You can leave it in the UK if the age is less than ten years.

You can still use it for at least 3 months when you go back to the UK.

If you are travelling outside the European Union it’s worth checking passport validity rules for your destination, at gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice.

While travelers going to the US only require their passport for the duration of their stay, those traveling to South Africa will need at most six months to go.

GIVE INSURANCE

Make sure you get travel insurance before your trip.

You have to keep it with you from the date you pay.

Compare policies on a comparison website. However, make sure that you disclose any pre-existing health conditions. Also, make sure to thoroughly review cheaper policies to be sure they offer adequate protection.

Double-check the European Health Insurance Card.

If it has expired, you’ll need to apply for the new Global Health Insurance Card — this gives you access to state health care within the European Union at a reduced rate or even for free but should be used as well as getting proper travel insurance.

Send an application nhs.uk.