Jessa Duggar shared a new photograph of her four children, including Henry (6), which is rarely seen.

COUNTING On star Jessa Duggar posted a new sweet photo of her children.

Yesterday, the TLC alumni took to Instagram to share a photo of her family.

5 Jessa Duggar posted a photo with her four young children Credit to YouTube

5 This photo showed happy children standing out front and looking at the camera. / jessaseewald

The photo shows Jessa and her four children taking a picture.

Sons Spurgeon (seven), Henry (six), and Ivy (three), stood in front of the house near a potted tree. Fern was one.

Jessa’s daughters wore lovely dresses, Spurgeon wore trousers and Henry short dungarees.

The adorable shot was quickly admired by the followers of the 30-year old.

Unknown observer observed that “wild hair, unbroken feet and swollen legs are amazing signs of childhood !!!!”.”

Another said, “You have the most adorable children ever.”

One third said: “Pictures with your kids always make you smile”

WHERE’S HENRY?

Jessa received a lot of criticism for how she treated Henry, her sixth-year-old son, after he turned six years old.

The majority of people read Entertainment.

Henry celebrated his sixth birthday on February 6. Jessa, however, didn’t post the event on social media for several weeks.

Fans commented on the former Counting On star’s Instagram post and fawned over her son and how grown up he’s become.

One commented: He looks so large. Mama, you’re doing an amazing job. Thank you for the frequent updates.

One other said, “So grown-up cutie pie.”

‘POOR KID’

However, Duggars fans weren’t so happy about the posting. Many wondered how Jessa took so long to write about the child’s special day.

Resharing the photo, the author captioned it: “It Took Jessa Over Two Weeks to Post for Hank’s Birthday LOL.”

It was quickly noted by others. One person stated: “Poor Henry, sitting still in the same spot is most likely all she will give him.”

A second person wrote: “I’m sorry but I laughed at this. Poor boy.

Another commenter said: “Atleast she remembered this year.” The photo appears to be from October.

Another person replied, adding: “Oh my goodness. it does. That’s just so tragic.

Jessa was accused by another person of posting a post about herself. She said, “Love it when someone can write a birthday caption about their child.”

Reddit user argues that the picture is from autumn. “She couldn’t find any more recent pictures or a fresher picture.

Someone else added: “He’s SO cute. This is a terrible family he came from.

5 Jenna’s husband Ben was praised by the comments section for their childhood. /@jessaseewald

5 Spurgeon, Henry and Ivy are shared by the couple.