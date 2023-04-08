EA Sports PGA Tour has a killer feature all games of sports should have

EA Sports has released PGA Tour for the first time in eight years.

He is most well-known as a developer for series such s the FIFA, NHL, and Madden.

1 Enjoy playing like professionals. Credit: EA Sports

But, in 2018, the company sold its license to the series.

PGA Tour returns and has 30 new courses. They have used drones and lasers to map out the course.

GLHF was able to speak with Ben Ramsour and Craig Penner, the game designer for the new features.

The technology has improved tremendously in the time since EA Sports made their last golf game. Therefore, the team sought to incorporate all of the most recent techniques.

You can also use apps like Shotlink or TrackMan to connect with pro golfers and record their swings.

Professionals are perfectionists and often record each swing to see where they can improve.

EA Sports used the information to create in-game pros that were as authentic as possible.

Remsour explains: “TrackMan was just small and little the last time we made a game, and now it’s used by every pro to finetune their shots.

“We’ve been able to take that data and update our physics so that the balls roll like they do in real life and the courses react like they do in real life.”

EA Sports accesses data from players and athletes to create a range of games.

PGA Tour plans to take their data use one step further by allowing Master Challenges to be added into the game.

Ramsour says: “We’re tapped into the data sources that Augusta has provided us that will help us create [content in] Actual time

“Right when the tournament ends, almost within a day, we’ll have the top five shots from the day before, as an example.

“So we’re leaning into the real world of golf and allowing users to recreate these awesome rounds.”

The team intends to take incredible shots from golf’s most influential tournaments, and allow players to recreate them in game.

Speaking of Tyrrell Hatton’s performance at the Players Championship 2023, Ramsour notes: “We could have – using Shotlink – looked at every single shot that he took and recreate that challenge so that users can come in and be just like Tyrrell.”

PGA Tour will receive new content every so often after launch.

New courses, such as Los Angeles Country Club’s, are all included.

You will be able to put yourself in the shoes and feet of the players you admire, and see how you can overcome these new challenges.

This feature could be sneaked into EA Sports’ other games, to allow its users to stay connected with the live action.

Marco Wutz and Georgina Youth wrote the following for GLHF.