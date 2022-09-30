These are the Netflix Movies That Will Be Gone in October 2022

Netflix will be removing classic movies and one show from its library in October to make way for more scary content. “Schitt’s Creek”The show will be available for streaming on Hulu until Oct. 2, and fans can binge-watch all six seasons up to that point. Any “After”Fans can watch the story beginning between Hardin and Tessa (Josephine Langford) until Oct. 8.
Other films that are a favorite of ours in October will be streaming on the streamer include “Footlose,” “The Notebook” “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” “8 Mile,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” “Miss Congeniality,”Most of these titles will be gone by Halloween. These TV shows are leaving “Naruto”Seasons 1-9 “Sofia the First,” “Hemlock Grove”Seasons 1 through 6, and, of course, all six seasons “Schitt’s Creek.”
Here’s a full list of what’s leaving Netflix in October and the dates that each title leaves:
10/2/22
“Schitt’s Creek”Seasons 1 – 6
10/7/22
Sofia the First: Seasons 1 – 4.
10/8/22
After
10/13/22
Apocalypse Now Redux
Everything Must Go
Little Italy
Scary Movie 4
The Girl Next Door
10/14/22
Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black
Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
10/15/22
Sinister 2
10/21/22
Yes, God!
10/22/22
Hemlock Grove Seasons 1-3
10/26/22
Restart
10/27/22
Metallica Through The Never
10/31/22
8 Mile
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose
Friday
Friday After Next
Johnny Mnemonic
Leah Remini – Scientology and The Aftermath: Seasons 1 – 3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2, Armed and Fabulous
Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022
Naruto Seasons 1-9
The Notebook
Rock of Ages