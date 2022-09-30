These are the Netflix Movies That Will Be Gone in October 2022

Netflix will be removing classic movies and one show from its library in October to make way for more scary content. “Schitt’s Creek”The show will be available for streaming on Hulu until Oct. 2, and fans can binge-watch all six seasons up to that point. Any “After”Fans can watch the story beginning between Hardin and Tessa (Josephine Langford) until Oct. 8.

Other films that are a favorite of ours in October will be streaming on the streamer include “Footlose,” “The Notebook” “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” “8 Mile,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” “Miss Congeniality,”Most of these titles will be gone by Halloween. These TV shows are leaving “Naruto”Seasons 1-9 “Sofia the First,” “Hemlock Grove”Seasons 1 through 6, and, of course, all six seasons “Schitt’s Creek.”

Here’s a full list of what’s leaving Netflix in October and the dates that each title leaves:

10/2/22

“Schitt’s Creek”Seasons 1 – 6

10/7/22

Sofia the First: Seasons 1 – 4.

10/8/22

After

10/13/22

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

10/14/22

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

10/15/22

Sinister 2

10/21/22

Yes, God!

10/22/22

Hemlock Grove Seasons 1-3 

10/26/22

Restart

10/27/22

Metallica Through The Never

10/31/22

8 Mile

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini – Scientology and The Aftermath: Seasons 1 – 3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2, Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022

Naruto Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

