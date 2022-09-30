I am a gardening expert. Here are 8 ways to use dead leaves in your yard without filling up your green waste bin

DEAD leaves can make a mess in your garden. However, an expert says there are ways to use them.

We love autumn but the colder months bring with them a less welcome guest: piles upon piles of dead leaves.

One gardening pro has shown you how to make the most of them without needing to empty your green waste bin.

These can be used by gardeners for many purposes, including protecting root vegetables or DIY mulch.

“Dead leaves can be a pain to deal with, but they’re also an excellent resource for gardeners when used correctly,” he explained.

“The first thing to remember is to never bag dead leaves.

“The main reason is that they will rot in the bag and produce an unpleasant odor.

You can’t use them as mulch in your gardens if they are bagged. Instead, spread them on your lawn.

“It’s also worth knowing the best time to collect leaves; this is when they’ve been raked up into piles and allowed to dry out a bit.

”Just make sure they’re not too wet when you collect them — otherwise, they won’t break down very well in the compost pile.

“If you live in an area where leaf-blowers are used on public streets, find out if you can get your blower and use it in your garden instead of bagging up leaves for pickup.

”You’ll save yourself the trouble of bagging and carrying all those bags outside, plus you’ll get rid of more leaves at once (and reduce your carbon footprint).”

Increase lawn health

Graham claimed that mowing over dead leaves can be beneficial. “improve the health of lawns”While also making plants “more robust”.

Gardeners must remove dead leaves every week to do this.

The mower will cut the leaves and spread them on the lawn as mulch. This will also help with problems like moss growth.

Combine them into compost

According to a professional gardener, dead leaves can be added into compost. This will allow soil to thrive in the spring.

Simply pile the leaves into a corner of your garden and continue adding to it over time.

The garden waste will eventually be converted into fertile soil, which can then be used to fertilize your plants.

The compost should be left to rest for the winter. Turn it every now and again to let air circulate.

Add water if the pile looks dry.

The compost will be ready for mixing into garden soil by the spring.

Leaf mold

Lead mould is easier to make than compost and can be beneficial for your vegetable and flower gardens.

Similarly to compost, you will need to rake the leaves into a big pile in the corner of your garden.

After about a year, the leaves should begin to fall into a dark, sweet-smelling soil conditioner that is rich in calcium and magnesium.

Use them for mulch

He shared his expertise and said that dead leaves in mulch can be used to control the spread of weeds, and can even retain moisture during dry conditions.

You will need to sever the dead leaves before you can use a lawnmower on dry leaves.

Insulate garden sheds

Graham claims that dead leaves can be used for insulation around sheds and other buildings, although it may seem surprising.

To do this, stack them inside the structure, then cover them with plastic sheets.

He explained that the plastic will retain the moisture and protect the leaves from being damaged by wind.

Protect root vegetables in autumn

You can insulate root vegetables in the ground by using a pile of dead leaves, such as leeks, carrots, kale, and kale.

You can cover the area with leaves, and harvest should take place in autumn and winter.

Create home decor

You can use autumn and dead leaves to your benefit by making them into beautiful decorative elements in your home.

Hanging baskets can be used to place long strands or dead leaves. This easy decor idea will make a beautiful autumnal display.

Print a wall mural

If you are looking for something more intricate, dried leaves can be placed between two sheets paper to make a botanical print. This will last for a lifetime.

Opt for beautiful leaves like those from oak or beech to get the best results.

