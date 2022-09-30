If the ghost of Maradona can play in FIFA Ultimate Team, why can’t a woman?

THE final ever FIFA game from EA Sports has just been released, and while it’s more inclusive than ever, you still can’t put a female player on your FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT).

Women’s football is more popular than ever at the moment.

1 Man City’s women’s team are proud to represent the club. Credit: EA Sports

This is especially true in England, where the Lionesses won 2-1 against Germany at the Euro 2022 finals.

English women are dominating the game at the moment and we have high hopes for them in next year’s World Cup.

However, while you may want Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly or FIFA 23’s cover star, Chelsea’s Sam Kerr on your FUT, it still isn’t possible.

What can FIFA 23 women do?

FIFA 23 is the most inclusive FIFA video game, with many improvements for women in comparison to previous FIFA games.

Sam Kerr is among the cover stars of this year’s issue.

This is only the second such honor for a woman since Alex Morgan was featured on the cover FIFA 15 in North America.

The Women’s World Cup will also be in the game for the first time ever.

It will be integrated into the game in the same way as the real event next year.

FIFA 23 includes more female players than ever before thanks to the addition of clubs from the Premier League (Ligue 1) and Ligue 1 (Ligue 1).

Hypermotion2 can also be used to capture the animations of female players.

Previously, women’s animations were just smaller versions of their male counterparts.

Spain’s Alexia Putellas is the highest-rated player in the game. It is the first time a woman holds this title.

With a rating of 92, she outclasses male players like Kylain Mbappé, Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, and Karim Benzema.

Who can play in FIFA 23’s FIFA Ultimate Team?

You can collect hundreds of players to use in your FUT.

This includes players from the English Premier League, Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, and France’s Ligue 1.

Players come with a range of ratings, and can even receive special cards if they are chosen for FIFA’s Team of the Week, or win FIFA’s Player of the Month.

These cards are more highly rated than the usual cards, and can be used with the same team card as their base card.

FUT Icons, FUT Heroes, and these cards are just a few of the many options.

These are cards from popular but long retired players such as Zinedine Zidane or Pelé.

Maradona, for example, is an iconic player.

You can add Icons and Heroes to your team. They are represented in the game by their younger counterparts.

Why aren’t women available in FIFA Ultimate Team?

FIFA 23 currently has no ratings for female players. They only apply to Tournament mode.

FUT cards that are specific to women players have no additional stats, such as shooting, pacing, or dribbling.

However, there is no reason why EA Sports could not introduce women into FIFA’s most popular mode.

NHL 23 is a new sports game for fans of ice hockey. It has fantasy teams that can be played by female players.

While women play differently to men, FUT is a fantasy mode where 81-year-old Pelé far outranks star player Mbappé.

Although it would not be easy to add women, players like Kerr, Morgan and Ada Hegerberg, all of whom are in the 90s rating, would make a huge difference on any FUT.

More high-rated players means better FUTs, which I’m sure is something every player wants.

EA Sports might be waiting to introduce these incredible female players in the upcoming EA Sports FC.

EA was contacted by The Athletics Association to provide comment on why women football players were excluded from FUT, but they did not respond at the time of publication.

Georgina Young wrote this for the company GLHF.