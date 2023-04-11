These are five beauty secrets you won’t see anywhere else – customers are shocked

Beauty shoppers were shocked to see their most beloved products disappear over the years.

For many Americans, certain products play a crucial role in their beauty or self-care regimens.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t keep retailers from discontinuing beloved products if they don’t meet a sales quota or experience supply chain issues.

Many shoppers are still begging for their favorites to come back, but it’s unclear if the once-popular items will ever make a return.

Here’s the full list of discontinued beauty items that Americans haven’t been able to forget about.

Luckily, there’s a few alternatives you might be able to swap into your routine.

1. BECCA LIPSTICK LOVELINE

Becca Ultimate Lipstick Love Line was expelled from beauty shops.

Lipstick lovers loved the line’s unique colors, which were classified based on skin tones and the most complimentary shades.

The result was that customers could be more creative in how lipsticks are used, as well as having greater control over the products they use.

Becca however was struck by the coronavirus pandemic and had to close her shop because customers were less interested in buying makeup while they were at home.

“It’s heartbreaking to see a business having to close but it’s also not surprising, the beauty market is so over saturated and so many people have taken big financial hits during COVID,” a shopper said on Reddit at the time.

These lipsticks are usually priced between $15-$25 depending on what product they are.

If you are looking for something like this, the Ctzn Cosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duos range is worth a look. It retails at $29.

2. JESSICA SIMPSON’S DESSERT LINE

When Jessica Simpson introduced her dessert line, it seemed like beauty and food were perfectly matched.

The beauty line was created to be entirely edible in nature, meaning that customers could both hydrate their bodies and consume the brand’s Whipped Body Cream all at the same time.

The Deliciously Kissable Body mist was also loved by shoppers. Many described it as an aroma-soothing caramel sugar cube treat that is both delicious and easy to smell.

It’s not possible to keep everything forever. Simpson was forced to discontinue her lines in 2006.

“Between the dessert products and all the different Victoria’s Secret sprays our bathroom (and apartment) smelled like a candy shop all the time,” a shopper wrote on Reddit.

There have been few edible beauty products on the market since then.

It was such a well-known line that it is still sold regularly on eBay. The edible products bring in between $25 and $75, depending on their offering.

3. OPI RAINBOW CONNECTION COLLECTION

In 2011, OPI unveiled its one-of-a-kind “Muppets” nail polish collection.

Rainbow Connection is a glitter nail that sparkles in rainbow colors. It was one of the highlights from this collection.

The glitter was meant to be replicated in the same colors as the Muppets. Each piece had a unique size.

Nail enthusiasts add this top-of-the line polish to their base nails for a unique and colorful look.

An used model typically sells for $16 on Amazon, although you could also trade it in for something on the market.

The Orly x Lisa Frank Confetti Topper, for $12 only in retail stores, offers a comparable appearance.

4. NARS BLUSH HOT TIN ROOF

Nars has a long history of creating beautiful concealers, lipsticks, and blushes.

Shoppers were ecstatic in 2018 when the company’s new liquid blush with the catchy ‘Hot Tin Roof’ shade made an appearance in stores.

The limited-edition rustic red color was available only in this edition, which very few people have ever been able access.

“I truly have never regretted not getting a beauty product more than I have this one. Nars, if you’re reading this, please give me another chance — I’ll never make the same mistake twice,” one shopper told PopSugar of the discontinued but beloved blush.

NARS liquid blushes retail for $30. But, the Nudestix Nudies Flower All Over Dewy color is only $34.

5. BECCA PRIMING FILTER FIRST LIGHT

The First Light Priming Filter was another ill-fated product from Becca.

It is known for its ability to color-neutralize the skin and super hydrating, according to customers.

The result was a radiant, healthy skin.

A used model will usually cost around $40 but can be difficult to find.

Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Face Primer, $42.

