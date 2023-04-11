In an impassioned statement, Shakira pleads with Paparazzi for help in stopping her children being harrassed.

Shakira is pleading with the paparazzi to stop harassing her children in the aftermath of her split from Gerard Piqué. The Grammy winner, who recently moved from Barcelona to Miami with sons Milan, 10 and Sasha, 8, following her breakup from their soccer star father, took to social media on Monday with an impassioned statement.

In this time of transition in my life, as a public person, it is understandable that there has been a persistent curiosity about me and my family by the media,” “TQG,” singer said. My children Milan and Sasha, however, have been through a difficult year. They were subject to constant harassment and persecution by the paparazzi, as well as various media outlets in Barcelona.

Shakira wrote that her children are starting a “new life” and asked the media to respect their privacy. Please do not follow my children to school entrances and exits, but wait at our door for their return, and don’t let them go to extracurricular or recreational activities, as they did in Barcelona. This is to boost ratings and capture photos.

Shakira asked the paparazzi if they could behave with her children in the “most humane manner possible, keeping in mind the fact that this is about their physical and emotional safety and security, and that it was safe for them to feel free to walk around in public, and to attend school, knowing that they won’t be followed closely or under constant surveillance by cameras.” She concluded by saying, “I don’t extend the petition to be an artist. I do it as a mother because I want to care for my children’s mental and physical wellbeing so that they live a healthy and happy life.”

Shakira and Piqué announced in June 2022 that they were separating, and their contentious split sparked a media frenzy. “Whenever, Wherever,” singer Shakira said that it was difficult to be with her family during an interview in September. ELLE. Paparazzi camp outside in front my house 24/7. “And there is no safe place for me to hide from them, only my home,” she said at the time. You know what? We don’t have the freedom to go on a normal family walk or enjoy ice cream without having paparazzi follow us. It’s difficult.