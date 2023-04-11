Ryan Seacrest is seen in the pool shirtless as he teases big changes for American Idol

Ryan Seacrest, host of AMERICAN Idol has shown his nakedness in a photo.

While in his “happy space”, he suggested changes to the show.

5 Ryan Seacrest went shirtless while swimming in his happy place. Credit: Twitter/RyanSeacrest

5 This week, the Live host will be leaving to concentrate on American Idol. Credit: Getty

Ryan posted a picture to his social media account on Monday of himself in a swimming pool with his niece.

The shirt was short and black.

Ryan and his niece, wearing a bright bathing suit, were wearing goggles.

The water was a great way to make them smile.

American Idol host held a swimming pool noodle up in his hand to make sure he didn’t hold his niece.

“Brb fleeing to my happy spot to handle the talent sent home tonight. You have one hour left until the #AmericanIdol Top 24. Don’t forget it! #uncle #niece #pooldays #pool #instagood” Ryan captioned the Post.

The host is now in sunny California, after he announced his departure from Live With Kelly & Ryan.

Ryan was talking about top 24, but 26 contestants were involved, which created a significant change in the show’s format.

Ryan went also shirtless on his vacation last month with Aubrey Paige.

Ryan, 48, and Aubrey were seen lounging poolside together during a romantic trip to Miami.

This 25-year old left nothing to imagination when she stripped down to a small black string bikini made from a floral summer dress.

In the meantime, her beau was wearing a smart navy blue button-down shirt with matching pants.

One time, he walked with his buttons unfastened, showing off his toned body.

After removing the shirt, he took to the cabana and lounged in it with a book in hand.

Ryan accessorized by wearing a trucker-style headband, a silver chain and large, silver watches. He also wore a handful of brightly colored bracelets around his wrist.

The duo also saw a black dog, believed to be Georgia their pet Georgia, join them by the pool.

While the Live host spent most of his time simply enjoying the warm weather, his girlfriend took a dip before joining him.

After wrapping her hair with a towel, she relaxed and waited for the water to evaporate.

Later, the couple were seen dressing up and returning to their luxurious accommodations.

‘WILD RIDE’

Ryan’s on-air mistake last month on American Idol caused fans to be concerned.

He crashed into the wall and damaged valuable equipment.

Idol fans expressed their fears for the host, as well as their amusement after watching the accident happen during the show.

Ahead of the March 26 episode, ABC posted a clip showing Ryan attempting to ride a Onewheel skateboard on set.

Onewheel refers to a self-balancing motorized electric skateboard with one wheel at the center and footpads either on the front or rear.

Ryan in a bicycle helmet, was seen riding inside an audition room on his board.

The competitor covered her mouth in shock as the radio host wobbled past crew members and backlit standees of past American Idol contestants.

She shouted, “You’re doing fantastic!” Ryan, a joking host, replied that she probably looked great.

The Live with American Top 40 host was getting closer to the end of the room when the participant asked, “Do you remember how do I dismount?”

Ryan, who stumbled onto the motorized board to answer her question immediately said “Yes!” as it crashed into the large sign of singer Adam Lambert, 41, pushing the poster into the wall behind it.

Ryan then called back, “Got it!” After assessing the extent of the damage, Ryan said: It’s no problem,” Ryan replied, before turning his back to Adam and saying: “Sorry Lambert!”

A commenter wrote “Ha!” in the blog post’s comments section. Can’t wait to see this!!”

A second fan said: “That is awesome!”

“So looking forward almost to the future. Can’t wait,” added a third.

One fourth participant joked, “Rolling into last auditions.”

5 Ryan, who is host of Idol, works alongside judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Credit: Getty

5 Live! He hosted Live! for six seasons, before his retirement this year. Credit: ABC ENTERTAINMENT