There are other shows like ‘Scandal,’ which you should check out if you miss the thrilling Kerry Washington series

Viola Davis as “How to Get Away with Murder.”Julianna Margulies in “The Good Wife”. CBS Productions | Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi in “The Good Wife.” | Source: YouTube/@ABC Network | CBS Productions

The early and late 2010s saw “Scandal”, a political drama that captivated viewers with its compelling love triangle and Olivia Pope’s style. But TV’s favourite fixer was only one among many female lead characters with the same grit and desire for power.

In 2012, “Scandal’s” first episode has just aired. The show’s title is true, as viewers immediately find themselves in Olivia Pope’s world, where her Gladiators are working to clear up the political and scandalous wrongdoings by high-profile public figures.

The show offers an almost microscopic view of how leaders manipulate their image in public for personal gains. This story, however, isn’t about them. Olivia, also known as. The Fixer is not just another crisis-management attorney.

On January 4, 2017, the main cast of “Scandal”. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

The series “Scandal”, while proving that Olivia is a tough cookie, also reveals more about what she’s like. Her romance with President of the United States Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III — and his best friend — and their chemistry.

Mellie Grant is Fitz’s First Lady. Like many US presidents, Fitz also has an adoring wife. Mellie Grant’s performance by Bellamy young made the audience feel for Mellie, even though she may be in her way to Olivia and Fitz being together.

The personal stories of Olivia’s Gladiators are also explored in “Scandal”, helping the audience understand their attraction to them. “Scandal” also delves into the personal histories of Olivia’s Gladiators, helping audiences understand why they are drawn to each one. Emmy award-winning shows Katie Lowes, Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington were the leaders of this group.

The series ended in 2018 but there were many other similar shows with the same themes. Calculative Protagonists who’ll The law is bent if need be — or because they can — and impeccable acting. Start by browsing the list below.

‘Suits’ (2011 – 2019)

Mike Ross has a remarkable ability to “consume information.” They first get to meet the brilliant faux-lawyer-to-be A drug deal fails. Harvey Specter is conducting interviews of Harvard Law Graduates.

Harvey bends the rules to hire a protégé who is not officially qualified. In the first season, audiences will be on the edge of the seat as the secret is close to being revealed to the wrong person.

‘Madam Secretary’ (2014 – 2019)

Elizabeth McCord, a former CIA analyst is forced into an uncharted world when she takes over as Secretary of State for the United States after her predecessor died in a plane accident. Elizabeth McCord is thrust into a new world when she becomes the United States Secretary of State after her predecessor dies in a plane crash. Handles it with grace.

It is not without its difficulties as she struggles to Balance her new duties It’s hard to balance being a mother and wife. Téa Leoni breathes life into Elizabeth in this political drama alongside Tim Daly, Zeljko Ivanek, and Patina Miller.

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ (2014 – 2020)

All three are combined in this crime, mystery and drama. What is going on? This gripping series. Annalise Keating, an incredible no-nonsense law professor, teaches Criminal Defense 100 at a prestigious Philadelphia university — or she likes to call it: How to Get Away with Murder.

Annalise practices law and hires a team of students who are ambitious to help her. The plot goes awry, however, when the students are all drawn into it. It was “How to Get Away with Murder”. For six SeasonsBilly Brown and Viola Davis are the stars of this film.

‘House of Cards’ (2013 – 2018)

Frank Underwood and Carrie Underwood are two snakes trying to survive in a pit. Frank Underwood is betrayed and determined to win. Retaliation His enemies.

‘The Good Wife’ (2009 – 2016)

This show is a. Sex scandal Peter Florrick is the husband of Alicia Florrick and father to their children. Alicia Florrick, widow of Peter, is now forced to take up her career as a lawyer to support her family. She does not mess around.

The Good Wife lasted seven seasons and won numerous awards. five Primetime Emmys. Julianna Margulies is Alicia the title “good spouse” opposite Chris Noth & Matt Czuchry.

‘Commander-in-Chief’ (2005 – 2006)

MacKenzie Allen, the new Commander-in-Chief of the United States after Teddy Bridges’ death. This is her first time holding such an office. The position of power.

‘Damages’ (2007 – 2012)

Patty Hewes takes on Ellen Parsons (fresh from law school) in the sequel “Damages”. As her protégé. This ambitious duo takes on a number of high-stakes investigations that often lead to them escaping deadly situations. The life of the victim is at stake.

Rose Byrne plays Ellen’s protegee, while Glenn Close portrays Ellen’s mentor Patty. Zach Booth played Michael Hewes and Tate Donovan was Tom Shayes. Ted Danson played Arthur Frobisher.

‘White Collar’ (2009 – 2014)

Matt Bomer is the star of the comedy crime drama with plots similar to those in “The Blacklist”. He plays Neal Caffrey a con man who has been in the business for a long time. Stuck in jail But gets a chance to try again on condition.

‘State of Affairs’ (2014 – 2016)

State of Affairs follows Charleston Tucker, a former CIA Analyst. The show is similar to “Madame Secretary” or “Commander in Chief.” Removed from the Field The new role of daily briefer to the President was created.

Charleston can deal with anything. The US is threatenedBut things almost go wrong when she refuses to tell the President about a particular case. Katherine Heigl led the show for only one season. Alfre woodard and Adam Kaufman were also part of it.

‘Quantico’ (2015 – 2018)