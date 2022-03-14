Theo Jansen, a Dutch artist, brings massive sculptures to life using wind power and physics

This Dutch artist’s creations aren’t exactly alive, but seem to have a life of their own, thanks to wind power.

Theo Jansen’s massive “strandbeests,”These sculptures, also known as beach animals or sea creatures, are made from commonly-found building materials.

For their movement on the beach, sculptures are powered by wind power and a little bit of physics.

Jansen first started designing animated sculptures 30 years ago, and today’s exhibit is a culmination of his decades-long effort.

It seems that it is also the solution to his death, for the artist at 73 years old.

“By developing this evolution, I hope to become wiser in the understanding of existing nature by encountering myself the problems of the real Creator,”According to the, he stated that he had spoken for the exhibit’s website.

The “standbeests”The Kunstmuseum in The Hague will display the works until July 3rd.