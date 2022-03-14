Kanye West claims Pete Davidson texted him while he was ‘in bed with my wife’

Kanye West claimed Kim Kardashian was denying Kim custody and that Pete Davidson had texted him. “bragging about being in bed”In a series (since deleted) of videos, he posted on Instagram with his ex-wife.

Ye’s string of IG posts — the latest public chapter in the couple’s acrimonious divorce — began when he once again voiced his disapproval over his daughter North appearing on TikTok. “I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonizing me with the TikTok thing. I told her never again,”West stated. “I said I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say-so.”

West listed several instances in which he had planned to see his oldest child, but that were cancelled, such as her attendance at his Donda 2 concert in Miami, and her Sunday Service in Los Angeles today. “This whole conversation of custody, narrative, gaslighting, all of this,”West stated. “There’s no reason why these young children upon their father’s request shouldn’t be allowed to come to Sunday Service. At this point, it’s gone too far.”

However, the most stunning revelation came when he claimed that Pete Davidson — who West has attacked in a pair of “Eazy” music videos — texted him to brag that he was in bed with Kardashian.

“The boyfriend text me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,”West stated. “And I thought she wasn’t my wife no more legally, since I got the lawyer to finally finish the divorce.”

The claim seemed outlandish… until Davidson’s friend — Saturday Night LiveAnd The King of Staten Island writer Dave Sirus — posted “A message from Pete” on Twitter that allegedly shows Davidson’s end of the Sunday morning text conversation with West where someone claiming to be “Skete”West tells West he’s “in bed with your wife.” (“Happy to see you’re out of the hospital and rehab,”West, however, may have responded. Sirus deleted the unconfirmed conversation via Twitter but not before The alleged texts were posted by TMZ.

After going on a tangent to D.L. Hughley, West ended Sunday’s Instagram activity by returning to the TikTok issue.

“My daughter will not be led by people who don’t believe in God; I am in a very good place and a very God place,”He wrote. “Inside the will of God I am being still right now. This all feels like a set up. They want me to react. I flew back from Miami and none of my kids are coming to Sunday Service. I am public about this because we are a famous. Praying and expressing how I have no rights to my children is the only thing I can legally do.”

However, hours after West posted the videos – and likely after his Sunday Service – the rapper scrubbed his entire Instagram page, leaving only his “Divorce” poem and its follow-up “Dead.“