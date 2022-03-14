Here’s Why Below Deck Down Under’s Hot Captain Is So Amazing

Jason and her former boss Captain Sandy YawnAesha said, “Captain Sandy is very similar to every other captain I’ve ever worked with.” They are very similar to traditional captains. You have to work your way up and there is a hierarchy. Jason hates hierarchy, and he doesn’t care about it.

“He’s like, ‘We’re a team, we’re all doing one thing.’ And so for him, he’s the first captain I’ve ever worked with where he wants to be anywhere but the wheelhouse and he doesn’t care what level it is. He would help me take out the rubbish or wash your plates, he’ll put up decorations for me. He just does whatever he can to help you out and it’s amazing.”