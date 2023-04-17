The’most welcoming city in the UK’ is where residents leave their car keys and front doors unlocked.

In the UK’s friendliest town, locals are so confident that they leave their house keys unlocked and their car keys inside.

Kirkwall on Orkney Island in Scotland has been named as the friendliest town in the UK, according a recent study.

3 Kirkwall was dubbed as being the friendliest city in the nation Alamy

3 Taxi driver claims to have left car unlocked in area for several days Credit: Getty

Unlocked taxis are a common sight in this area. One local taxi driver said he forgot his keys, wallet and phone on his seat.

During the four-day period, there was no theft or damage.

You can also find out more about the following: same cabbie then dropped his wallet filled with £850 in cash on the floor at Kirkwall Airport – which a stranger handed in for him.

The Locals are friendly and welcoming to visitors

Brian Alexander is a tour guide and local resident. MailOnlineWe like to believe that we are a reasonably friendly people [in Kirkwall].”

Kirkwall has moved up to the first position in Booking.com’s list of most inviting destinations.

As the largest town in the Orkney archipelago, it has something for evreyone.

You can soak up the Viking heritage, wallow in the stunning natural beauty and local wildlife on one of the island’s many nature or beach walks or indulge in fine seafood, whisky and entertainment.

Kirkwall is a city with a rich and long history. It was founded only 1,000 years before it came under Scottish control in the 15th Century.

St Magnus’ cathedral is Britain’s northernmost one.

In its dungeons, women accused of witchcraft were held.

Each year during the summer, tourists are welcomed with wide open arms by the city as they leave cruise ships.

Skara Brae is an ancient Neolithic site, older than Stonehenge, that attracts thousands of tourists each year. It’s only a train ride away from Kirkwall.

You can enjoy the stunning beauty of nature and breathtaking scenery right outside your front door.

Highland Park House in the countryside is a Victorian-style mansion.

It’s a short drive from Kirkwall town centre, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, The Ring of Brodgar.

Surrounding the property are panoramic views of coastal scenery, hills for climbing and beaches where you can stroll.