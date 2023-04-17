Lindsay Lohan, pregnant and celebrating her baby shower weekend That is so Fetch

Once is enough Lindsay Lohan Had a babyshower. The baby shower was amazing. (For real.)

Pregnant women are at risk of developing a variety of complications. The Mean Girls Star, who has been married for one year and is expecting her child, Bader Shammas, celebrating their baby’s upcoming arrival with her loved ones this weekend.

Lindsay, in a orange sleeveless outfit, uploaded a pic from the party on Instagram Stories. She captioned the photo of her sitting with her mother at a dining table. Dina Lohan The sister Aliana Lohan“Take time to smile.”

This event seemed to be rustic in nature. Resting in front of the guest of honor and her family members was a small wooden box containing white flowers and bearing the words “Oh baby.”

The guests also enjoyed a round, white frosted cake—likely filled with rainbows and smiles.

The party appeared to have taken place in Dubai, where Lindsay and Bader live. As seen in a pic that Aliana shared, guests also enjoyed a large plate containing what appeared to be hummus, baba ganoush and various other Middle Eastern salads.