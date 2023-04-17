Tinder’s most swiped man uses ChatGPT to help hopeless romantics find love

By Amy Comfi
An artificially intelligent chatbot is being used by a dating guru to assist hopeless romantics in finding love.

Model Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, 32, uses ChatGPT to help those he describes as the “ungenetically blessed” get dates.

Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, Tinder's most right-swiped man, is using an A.I. chatbot to help singletons find love

Chatbots can help singletons find romance

His service costs between £45 and £120 a month and includes photo editing and using the chatbot to write attractive dating profiles and messages.

Stefan says that his Tinder service can help men find more matches.

He said: “Every man deserves a better roll of the dice — it’s not cheating, it’s evening out the playing field.

“Its a bespoke plan of action that uses machines to correct your dating faults.”

Stefan, of Cuffley, Herts, added: “We change people’s pictures and bespoke their bios.

“Most people say it’s catfishing — it’s not.

“It’s like if a girl puts a photo on Instagram using a filter or if she gets Botox or filler.”

“I am giving ungenetically blessed people a hidden advantage in the dating game.

“My AI prompts and training can turn any guy from zero to hero.”

