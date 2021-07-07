‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Release Date | Everything We Know So Far ahead of WitcherCon!!

The subversive fantasy elements, the dark humour, the amazing cinematography, and the intense storyline are what ‘The Witcher’ is made up of. The number of awards the series has garnered so far along with the title of the 2nd most-watched series in 2019 on Netflix is enough to substantiate the eagerness of the fans to watch the second season. So here we are with all tidbits related to Season 2.

The Witcher Season 2: Release DateReports had disclosed that the show had wrapped up the filming and the production earlier this year, followed by the release of teasers by Netflix. Hence we are pretty sure that the show is coming up soon, maybe in October-November, 2021 itself though we’ll be finding a lot of news in WitcherCon: An online celebration of The Witcher which is scheduled for July 9.

“Ciri Teaser” featuring Freya Allan released:

After a long wait, Netflix had released the first teasers showing Freya Allan’s exiled princess Ciri. It was quite an interesting teaser and cryptic too which gave us a long-awaited first good look at Kaer Morhen.

“Geralt teaser” featuring Henry Cavill released:

On June 18, the second teaser featuring Henry Cavill was released which garnered huge attention owing to the sole presence of the main star. Now, all we wait for is the teaser giving the first good look of Anya Chalotra which we might have at WitcherCon that is coming up.

WitcherCon Schedule on July 9:

The Witcher in partnership with CD Projekt RED will be coming up with the first-ever WitcherCon on July 9. Many sessions are preplanned for the event which include:

The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny with panellists

Converging Destinies with Anya Cahlotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri)

Geralt of T-Rivia with Lauren Hissrich (The Witcher showrunner), Declan De Barra (The Witcher: Blood Origin showrunner), Blazej Augustynek (Acting Lead Quest Designer, CDPR), Philipp Weber (Acting Lead Quest Designer, CDPR)

Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill

Strokes of Genius (a preview of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf)

For more updates, Stay Tuned