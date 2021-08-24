‘The Waltons’ John-Boy is Proud Father of 7 kids, Including Triplets

“The Waltons” actor Richard Thomas who is popularly known as John-Boy is now a proud father of 7 children. Among them, three are his triplet daughters.

The actor has been in Hollywood films for quite some time now. But, his project ‘The Waltons’ stands out from the rest and in addition, it has a lot of similarities with Richard’s real life too.

At present, the Hollywood-renowned actor is in his early 70’s. But, throughout his career in the film industry, he has played several roles, some of which are the most memorable ones.

One of his most appreciated roles in the CBS series, “The Waltons, as John-Boy is the best among the rest so far. The show consisted of a total of nine series. But, after the show came to a conclusion, the actor couldn’t resist but, relive the series in his real life.

Real life of “The Waltons” John-Boy

In the series, the actor played the eldest sibling among 7. Similarly, in the real-life, the actor is a proud father of 7 children from his two marriages.

With Alma Gonzales, who was his first wife, they had a total of four children together.

In the year 1993, the couple separated and Richard decided to marry Georgiana Bischoff. Now, the duo is living with a total of seven children and several grandchildren, among them, the eldest is in his mid-twenties.

Richard Thomas shared that raising the blended children together wasn’t at all easy. Sometimes, he has to cancel offshoots just because of his children. But, the duo that is Georgiana Bischoff and Richard Thomas managed to raise them pretty well.

Everything about Richard’s children

Richard is the proud father of son Richard Jr, daughters Gwyneth, Barbara, Pilar, and Montana. The other two live private life. Hence, their names aren’t revealed yet.

Additionally, his triplets from the first marriage in the year 1981, made a lot of sensation back then.

This was all about the veteran actor Richard Thomas being a proud father to seven children.

Stay tuned to this space for such updates in the future.