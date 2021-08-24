Lewis Hamilton Shares Post Of His Dog’s Veganism, That Sparked Heated Debate

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton isn’t the only one to have a fondness towards canines as we’ve seen the likes of Lionel Messi with his Senor Hulk, Serena Williams with her Chip, and much more. But a recent post that was shared on his pet Roscoe’s Instagram wall certainty sparked debate within the comment section.

Lewis Hamilton posted a picture of his bulldog on its official Instagram page ‘roscoelovescoco’ that began the whole fiasco of internet frenzy. In the post, we can see Lewis’s pitbull resting its chin on a table spread out with plates containing fruits and vegetables.

The caption written read out as, “I loves beings a vegans. I gets all the vegetables ands fruits I wants. My favs are watermelons ands pineapples. Ives lots 5kgs ands feels betters thans evers”. The pup was even seen donning a downcast face, which most followers would understand that it was how Roscoe’s face looks all the time, naturally.

But as always, there were a few netizens who took it personally to enforce veganism on a friendly dog, failing to realise that it’s pretty much not their business what a dog loves to eat. Its certainly not the case where you can force a dog to eat something that it can’t. However, it doesn’t matter to some as long as it sparks controversy and a point for debate.

Though most of the comments were appreciative and expressions of awe, some of them took it upon themselves to inflict some damage. A commenter expressed his unease at the dog’s reaction by saying, “I don’t know he doesn’t look too excited about that plate LOL”.

Another tried to point out how Roscoe wasn’t given a choice in the matter by commenting, “Have you tried to let Roscoe choose between fruits and meat?”. Though most of the comments were just works of keyboard warriors, lots of followers took it upon themselves to defend their favorite F1 star and his droopy little pup.

Rightfully so, whatever a person chooses to do with his best friend is between them. It’s a joy and privilege to witness the bond between them, thanks to social media, but some just wish to mix in a little chaos wherever they go. Nonetheless, nothing has never stopped Roscoe from flaunting his usual self in social media leaving thousands envious of the canine.

Taking up a bold statement against haters, the profile biography of ‘roscoelovescoco’ clearly declares how Roscoe loves the vegan diet leaving most bulldogs to shame.