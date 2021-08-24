Owner Spends $4000 On Dog’s Birthday And Make A Replica

Animals, too, deserve love and respect. Recently, a couple in Nottingham justified his statement. On the auspicious occasion of their dog’s birthday, the couple spent over four thousand dollars arranging gifts and even designed a life-sized insane replica of it. Surrounding with lavish things, the dog was featured as a king of his own kingdom.

Kieran and Lauren Blake, a lovely couple living in Nottingham, showered their love and respect towards their pet dog on its 9th birthday. Although they bought tons of items to make the occasion special, a life-sized replica of the dog was the center of attraction. The couple shared some pictures and videos of their beloved pet dog and it went viral within a blink.

Reportedly, Lara Mason’s adorable creation on TikTok inspired the pair to deliver something out-of-the-box to their pet. So, they reached out to the baker and founder of Cake Everything for the job.

Mason is a magician at his work and he delivered the order strictly according to the demands of the customer. Designing the most tempting cake with over 80 eggs, sugar, butter, and flour, he created something unexpected, a replica of the dog. He also used 3 kg of ganache and buttercream with 5kg chocolate to level up the deliciousness of the recipe.

The baker also confessed that it’s not often that customers ask for such a pleasing cake. Therefore, it was much fun to create something out-of-the-box. To make the day more special and memorable, besides the delicious treat, the couple also hired a royal boat.

When asked about their experience, the couple reported it to be a dream come true and informed that they are planning to arrange such birthday bashes every year of their pet’s birthday.

As per reports, this year’s celebration cost the pair around $4000, which they are glad to spend on the auspicious occasion. The couple has completely showcased themselves as animal lovers. Every year, they organize a different treat for their pets. On previous occasions, they have also featured pools parties and Covid-themed bashes for their little family members. The videos and photos have boomed social media and the netizens are showing comments and likes on them. The audience is pretty impressed knowing about the efforts of a couple to keep their pets happy.