The Voice Winners Girl Named Tom Reach Out To The Fans After Their Dad’s Death To Thank Them For Support

A Girl Called Tom made history The VoiceThe Season 21 Winners. As well as becoming the first group to win the show, the sibling trio was the first of the show’s artists to have four songs on the iTunes Top 10 list simultaneously. Chris Liechty, the father of Girl Named Tom’s Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty, got to see his children do this before sadly passing away from cancer. In the days since their dad’s death, Girl Named Tom has continued to perform, and they reached out to fans to thank them for their support in this difficult time.

Viewers enjoyed the landmark season of The Voice knew about the battle Girl Named Tom’s father was fighting, as the trio revealed on the show that Chris Liechty had been battling cancer since 2017. His ObituaryHe died January 27, at the age 56. Girl Named Tom took to Instagram to update fans on how they’re doing.

Bekah Liechty, who posted from the Holland Theatre, Bellafontaine in Ohio, thanked everyone for their kindness and reaching out to her siblings. Caleb Liechty explained that while continuing to play their scheduled shows through the weekend was difficult, they wanted to fulfill their commitment to the fans before allowing themselves to fully process their father’s death. It’s also what they say he would have wanted, as Joshua Liechty recalled their dad telling them not to let his impending death keep them from performing.

Chris Liechty appeared to have the same attitude as Girl Named Tom. The Voice Kelly Clarkson’s fourth win in eight seasons was won by Kelly Clarkson team members. The group released an emotional statement. TwitterHe shared with fans that his dad was in pain from surgery and that the only reason they were allowed to compete on the show is because their parents wanted it to happen.

Following the announcement of the winners, Girl named Tom went back to Ohio with her father. While they noted in the statement that the timing of their dad’s health declining as their fame grew might have seemed inconvenient, they said they were grateful to The VoiceThey give their families the chance to share their love and connect with one another.

It was during the Knockout Rounds that Girl Named Tom opened up to coach Kelly Clarkson (who has gone through her own personal struggles recently) and Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran about their father’s cancer battle. Caleb Liechty explained to their coaches that it meant so much to him that he could follow them along their journey.

We are definitely following Dad’s footsteps. When we were children, he wrote songs for us all. It’s wonderful that we can call him and share our joy with him every day. But it’s not always easy.

Girl named Tom dedicated the Knockout performance of Girl Named Tom to their father, singing “Wichita Lineman,”Glen Campbell. You can listen to the song below. The trio begins at 2 minutes.

The emotion that Girl Named Tom felt throughout their journey The VoiceTheir music was clearly a success. America fell in love and the trio can take comfort in knowing that their father saw their rise. We are thinking of the Liechty family.