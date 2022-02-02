Kelly Clarkson Allegedly Raging About Ex-Husband Storing Belongings in Her Home, Not the $10.4 Million Ranch She Won from Her, Divorce Talks Says

Kelly ClarksonAlthough she’s almost done with a difficult divorce process, the bad times don’t seem to be over. One report says she’s trashing Brandon Blackstock’s belongings from her LA home. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Kelly’s Trashing Ex-Hubby’s Stuff’

The following is an extract from the GlobeClarkson is selling everything Blackstock in her LA home. “They’re still mediating their divorce, but Kelly’s sick and tired of looking at his junk,”According to an insider The American IdolWinner refuses to store his stuff in his locker

Clarkson is “making a list of items to send back, including clothes and records,”According to a source, “but if there’s something he doesn’t claim, it’s toast!” She found old love letters and mementos from the good days and they’ve all gone into the trash. She’s furious because a judge let Blackstock get away with her Montana ranch.

Kelly Clarkson’s Land Claim

Brandon Blackstock was not granted the Montana ranch by the judge. Kelly Clarkson We reached an agreementIt is worth only 5.12%. Clarkson actually owns all of the land in the area. This tiny percentage is equivalent to $908,800. It can’t feel good to hand over nearly a million dollars to your ex-husband, but it’s not as bad as the tabloid made it out to be.

Gossip CopIt is impossible to buy the key details of this story. Imagine Clarkson actually finding old love letters and deciding to burn them. Who would have known? That’s quite an intimate moment that Clarkson may not even tell her immediate family about. She’s certainly not going to say a word to the Globe, so these sources can’t be trusted.

Removing an ex’s possessions from your home is a pretty common practice. Clarkson and Blackstock won’t be reuniting, so this is a natural thing. What it’s describing isn’t vengeful; it’s just an inevitable part of a divorce.

There is another problem

In April last year, Globe printed a credibility-shattering story about Kelly Clarkson defecating in trash bins to shock her friends. This horrible story was completely false, and it should be enough to tell you something about this tabloid. It also claimed Clarkson’s friends were shipping her to a “fat farm,”However, that was never the case.

Gossip CopAlso, the story that Clarkson is allegedly struggling more than ever was also exposed. The divorce has not been easy, but a string of legal victories means she’s got some good news. With so many bogus stories under its belt, there’s no way one could ever trust this outlet when it comes to Clarkson.

Check out these Trending News

Shailene Woodley is rumored to have reconnected with Aaron Rodgers following his refusal to retire from The NFL.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Sell $10 Million Beverly Hills Manor Amid Rumors Of Marriage Problems

What We Know About Morgan Freeman’s First Two Wives And Why They Divorced

How Blake Shelton earned more money than Taylor Swift in 2021

Who Is Lou Wilson, Jimmy Kimmel’s New Announcer? You might recognize him from a popular Netflix Show