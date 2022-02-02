Hailey Bieber finally sets the record straight on Rampant Babies Speculation

Hailey Bieber spoke candidly about her marriage. Wall Street Journal Magazine on February 1 about her plans, or lack thereof, to start a family with her husband Justin Bieber in 2022. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,”She revealed. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”Hailey stated “definitely no kids this year”To emphasize the importance of the topic, “a little bit hectic.”The model explained her vision of the past to us. “to have kids right away”At a “super, super young” age, adding, “Then I turned 25. And I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

The YouTube star has never stopped dreaming of becoming a mother. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,”Hailey shared her story Vogue ArabiaShe married Justin shortly after, in 2018. “I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”

It is safe to assume that Mr. and Mrs. Bieber will make a major announcement in the near future. This was evident when the singer announced their engagement. InstagramJustin and Hailey are the only reliable sources of information about their marriage.