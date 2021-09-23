The View host Whoopi Goldberg strikes multi-year deal with show after Megan McCain quits following feud

WHOOPI Goldberg just signed a new multi-year deal to continue hosting The View.

The actress and TV personality, who is 65 years old, will continue to host the daytime talk show for another four years.

Deadline reports that Whoopi will stay on the show until at least season 28. It is currently in its 25th year.

Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin co-host the show.

After Meghan McCain’s departure, the deal will fill the remaining co-host spot on the show.

A line-up of conservative guest co-hosts will fill her spot in the coming months including Condoleezza Rice, Mia Love, Gretchen Carlson, and Alyssa Farah.

MEGHAN’S EXIT

Meghan abruptly announced her departure from the show on July 1, 2021 after joining the show in October 2017 and staying for a total of four seasons.

Despite having two years left on her contract, Meghan gave up her hosting duties at the end of the show’s 24th season on August 6.

On her exit Meghan called her co-stars – the “four most talented women on television” and the “best in the business.”

However, while concluding her announcement, she took a swipe at the renowned fights that Meghan had with the hosts.

“If you guys want to fight a little bit more, we’ve got four more weeks,” she quipped.

Meghan revealed that John McCain, her father, was one of the reasons she joined The View.

This was the last thing he encouraged her to do in 2018, she said.

CNN reported in 2019 that Meghan felt dejected and sabotaged by her colleagues at ABC and was seriously contemplating leaving the show.

One source, who was a friend of McCain’s, told CNN that Meghan didn’t “think it’s worth it anymore.”

A senior ABC employee, who also spoke to the outlet at the time, claimed Meghan was “miserable” at the network.

Social media has made Meghan’s disagreements with her hosts viral, leading to many tabloid headlines.

As she announced her own departure, Meghan took issue with the press’ coverage of the show, saying that the co-hosts are covered with “deep misogyny.”

