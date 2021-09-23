Mom almost dies when placenta got stuck inside her after giving birth to second child

SOMETHING as beautiful as bringing a new life into the world can sometimes go severely wrong very fast.

After giving birth to her second child, TikTok mom shares her terrifying experience with her placenta.

4 A woman revealed her harrowing story of giving birth

4 She revealed she almost died when birthing her second daughter

Kristina Nina participated in a TikTok trend where users get to share life-changing experiences while singing along to Grace Kelly by Mika.

The mom began in her video: “Delivering my baby then noticing they are letting her stay on my chest a little too long and knowing something was wrong.

My doctor tried to pull, scratch, and pry out my placenta but it was still attached to my body.

She is screaming in pain, throwing up, and losing a lot more blood as she tries to remove this thing.

“Blood pressure drops, body goes into shock, freezing, shaking uncontrollably and in and outs of consciousness.

“A full scene out of Grey’s Anatomy every time I gain consciousness, my doctor covered in my actual blood, 20 doctors and nurses in the room, me and my doctor think I’m going to die.”

While screaming in extreme pain, she admitted to doctors trying to remove her baby’s placenta.

Fortunately, things turned out well (of course, since she did the video) and she revealed she “got three units of blood to alive myself again, me completely fine the next day as if nothing had happened, doctor looking traumatized, me just happy not to be pregnant anymore.”

In a second video, the math teacher explained that she was not a victim of medical malpractice but that she definitely developed some more issues during pregnancy like preeclampsia and diabetes.

Despite what some commentators may say, Nina admitted that she “fully trusted” her doctor so she never felt unsafe in her hands.

Her doctor told her that she shouldn’t try to have another child as the possibility of it happening again.

4 Her placenta had gotten stuck inside her

4 Doctors tried for over two hours to keep her alive