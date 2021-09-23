How much does Mary Trump have in net worth?

FORMER President Donald Trump is suing his niece, Mary Trump, for disclosing his tax information.

Mary Trump was named in the suit, which seeks damages not less than $100 million.

Trump is suing his niece, Mary, for disclosing his tax information

What is Mary Trump’s net worth?

Exact numbers of Mary’s net worth have not been revealed but as of 2020 she filed a lawsuit against the former president saying he and his siblings swindled her out of millions of dollars after her father’s death.

This lawsuit was filed after her tell-all book in which she criticized the former president.

She also filed her suit weeks before Trump’s November 2020 election loss.

Mary also accused her late father’s siblings of fraud.

SHOCK JOCK

Joy Reid’s ‘white woman syndrome’ comment slammed as Gabby autopsy result in

FRANTIC HUNT

Dive teams ‘motivated & hungry’ to find Gabby’s fiancé as water is searched

MYSTERY MONEY

Brian Laundrie sleuths question how he could afford to go on the run

HUNTING HIM DOWN

Dog the Bounty Hunter reveals how he’d track Brian Laundrie

SEARCH CONTINUES

Underwater recovery team of divers at reserve as cops hunt Brian Laundrie

OH BABY

Gabby Petito sleuths claims she was PREGNANT after spotting baby Pinterest board







What was in Mary’s memoir?

Mary’s tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, claims the former president’s emotional problems stems from childhood trauma brought on by his parents.

Mary, a clinical psychologist, says Trump’s father manipulated, neglected and emotionally abused him.

She also wrote that Trump paid someone else to take his SATs while in high school and she revealed she was the source for the New York Times investigation into Donald’s taxes.

She went on to say Trump’s lying was primarily a mode meant to convince other people he was better than he actually was.

Trump is also suing several New York Times journalists for publishing his tax info in several articles

How is Mary related to the former president?

Mary Trump, the youngest daughter of Fred Trump, Jr., died in 1981, when she turned 16.

Her father is the elder brother of the former president.

Before her best-selling novel, she had stayed out of the limelight.

Since then, she has been vocal in her opposition to the former commander-in-chief.