The US city park boasts a lake that is the same color as the Caribbean Sea

A state park in New York just outside of one major city has a number of lakes with Caribbean-like waters.

Green Lakes State Park has two lakes, and offers a wide range of recreational activities for every kind of visitor.

Green Lakes State Park, located just outside Syracuse, New York in Fayetteville is the perfect place for nature lovers.

New York’s seasons offer a variety of outdoor activities to suit every taste.

Two beautiful lakes are located in the park: Round Lake (also known as Green Lake) and Round Lake.

Green Lake is known for its sandy beaches, which are very popular in spring and summer when the temperatures begin to increase.

Water in the park is even compared with that in tropical climates like the Caribbean.

A TripAdvisor user wrote, “A beautiful beach, lake, and state park.

It’s Caribbean like! “Absolutely gorgeous.”

Other activities are available on state park grounds that will help you make the most out of your visit.

A 18-hole course for golfers is located in the lush surroundings.

Robert Trent Jones is a well-known golf course designer who has designed more than 500 in the US.

Birdwatchers will also find a variety of bird species in bird conservation zones. Hunting permits are available online and the sport is allowed within certain areas of the park.

You can rent multiple pavilions on site that accommodate 100 guests.

While the Beach House restaurant is located in the park and offers dining options, it also provides kayaks, paddle boats, and other water sports.

Green Lakes State Park offers an all terrain wheelchair that allows access to trails and beaches.

The wheelchair is available for use at no charge on a first come, first serve basis.

The park is on the whole fairly accessible, with the Green Lake path offering a 2.8 mile circuit for walkers, runners, cyclists or families.

You can cross-country, hike or snowshoe in other areas of the park depending on what season it is.

The area is dog-friendly for pet owners who want to walk their dogs.

It is, however, the namesake lakes of this park that get the most attention.

It is not uncommon for the water to reflect like a mirrored surface, creating some spectacular photo opportunities.

The park offers something new and different every season.

It’s beautiful in spring because it is the time when parks are waking up from a cold (and dormant) winter.

Visiting in the summer is a great way to see the vivid colors and clear water of the lake.

Fall is the best season for people who enjoy brightly colored leaves and cool temperatures.

Green Lakes State Park can be found about 20 minutes from downtown Syracuse.

Syracuse flights are also available from Chicago and other cities, including Washington D.C.

You can stay in the park for as little as $150 per night.

You can choose from a variety of cabins or camp sites to meet your budget.

New York State Parks requires reservations from May through October.

Syracuse is home to many hotels, as well as some other types of accommodation such as vacation rentals or homes.