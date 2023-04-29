Billions of Google Chrome users must look for 5 ‘danger phrases’ in app – act fast or you could lose your money

GOOGLE users have been warned to never ignore important notifications that can help protect their devices from hackers.

With malware attacks on the rise, Google has developed a system of pop-up messages to warn users of dangerous websites.

1 Google users have been warned to never ignore important notifications Credit: Getty

What is malware?

Malware is a malicious file or code that can infect your phone or computer.

These dangerous files can attack your device using different methods and typically hope to steal sensitive information.

In other cases, they can monitor and record your device’s activity without your knowledge.

What is Google doing about it?

Thanks to Google Chrome’s interface, malware detection is turned on by default.

And because of this, users may receive pop-up messages alerting them to malicious websites that are out to steal their data.

Below we have outlined five important messages you should never ignore on Chrome.

The first message reads: “The site ahead contains malware.”

This is self-explanatory and means the site you wish to visit could be packed with dangerous malware.

“Suspicious site” is another Google warning that alerts users to a website that may not be safe.

“The site ahead contains harmful programs,” is a separate warning that users may see while browsing.

This alert means that the site you are about to visit may try to trick you into installing malware.

A fourth pop-up warning for users includes: “Deceptive site ahead.“

If you see this pop-up, you should take caution that a website might be a fraudulent scammer site

Last, you may see: “This page is trying to load scripts from unauthenticated sources,” which just means that the site isn’t secure.