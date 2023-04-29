Kiaya, a Teen Mom from New York City shows her “juiciest booty” ever after a fitness transformation in ultra-tiny spandex shorts

KIAYA Elliot shares her life’s new passion.

Teen Mom’s star hopes to set a new record for butt.

5 Kiaya Elliott showed her butt /therealkiaayaa

5 Kiaya is after a juicy booty Click on Caption to View the Image

Kiaya displayed her shapely rear in an Instagram Story.

This 23-year old turned back her body and posed. Take some selfies In front of a row of lockers.

She wore tight, pink spandex briefs that cupped her rearside perfectly.

Kiaya lifted up her blue top to highlight the full size of her bum.

In the caption, she let people know: “POV: I’m trying to build the fastest juiciest dumb (sic) truck booty you’ve ever seen in existence.”

Birthday BOOty

Kiaya’s been working on her booty since several years.

She teased out her amazing curves with a steamy You can also Instagram Last year, she had a birthday bash.

The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star uploaded a few photos of herself as she dressed up in a tight black dress with huge cutouts on the sides.

The MTV star perked up her booty as she placed her hands on her booty and bent her knees.

Kiaya carried around a handbag in black and wore fancy sandals.

The black hair of hers was full and curly, while the thick lashes on her eyes were a striking feature.

The Young & Pregnant star captioned her post: “Hope I’m not too much to handle.”

Instagram Stories continued her boozy celebrations, and featured a singing drag queen.

Work It Out

Before that, the MTV Mom posted a clip from her workout session at the gym.

The reality star was wearing a black sportsbra with a pair of matching leggings.

The TV star, who is known for her slim figure and her OnlyFans page, promoted both while demonstrating her fitness on an exercise machine.

Kiaya’s caption for her Instagram post read: “So as you may already know, I am working extremely hard to achieve my ideal body.

“I get a lot of comments, messages & DMs asking: ‘Can I share my workout routine,’ or what I eat, etc. Onlyfans was created for fitness.

She added: “I’ll upload complete workouts, my tips, food, and even LIVE sessions. Subscribe to my OF.”

5 Kiaya Ell breaks down into tears during Teen Mom Family Reunion MTV

5 Her hair was recently lighter. MTV