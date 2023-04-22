Official Google alert warns of dangerous ad that steals your money – billions must look out for secret attack

Google released a warning to warn people of ads that could be dangerous and intended to steal their money.

Users are encouraged to notify the online giant immediately if they notice an ad that is suspicious. This will help to prevent breaches.

3 Google warns people about scammers who try to steal money by fraudulently advertising Credit: Getty

3 Google has said it will do everything possible to stop these scammers from running their ads, but there are some who can disguise themselves very well. Credit: Getty

These ads lead people to websites asking them for their personal details or credit card number.

“You should always be wary if someone is urgently requesting you to do something like send money, provide personal information, or click on a link,” Google In the alert.

Google adds that it does everything it “can do to block bad ads but sometimes bad actors can temporarily evade our detection.”

Google recommends five things to watch out for while interacting with advertising.

1. Adverts that are not acceptable can be reported

3 Google My Ad Center allows users to report or block ads so they can be reviewed and removed if required. Credit: Google

You can report an advertisement by visiting its webpage My Ad Center Choose Block or Report the ad.

Google says that when an ad has been reported, it is reviewed by a Google employee to ensure it complies with its policies. If it does not, it will be removed.

2. Find out more about your ads and their advertisers.

Users can do this by clicking on the three dots next to an ad to visit My Ad Center which includes basic information about the advertiser and whether or not they are a verified advertiser, per Google.

It is also possible to research the advertiser.

3. Check URLs for suspicious behavior

Scammers may disguise themselves by posing as well-known websites, but will have a few letter differences to hide their true identity.

It is easy for users to trust an advertisement and click it without even thinking.

Double-check the spelling of the URL to see if this is malicious.

4. Secure your online account with additional measures

Google suggests that you use strong passwords and create unique ones for all your accounts online to keep your information secure.

Add numbers, symbols and a mixture of lowercase and capital letters.

5. Sign up for 2-Step Verification (2SV).

Google’s 2-Step Verification is an added layer of account security that requires you to provide your password as well as an additional piece of data.