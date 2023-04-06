Enjoy a Discount of 50% on a Clinique Cleansing Barr and Get Rid Of Single-Use Plastic

This loyalty is a strong trait for many shoppers. Bar for cleansing. These are their thoughts:

Clinique Mild Facial Soap Reviews

A customer explained that her face became red and itchy after using proactive skin care to manage my Acne. A department store sold the soap bars and I immediately noticed a difference in my face’s texture. I have been using this soap for more than 40 years. It’s my absolute favorite soap.

One raved that the soaps were “uniquely amazing!” Although I have combination oily skin, I tried these soaps. This made me so happy. It balances my oils without leaving my skin dry. It comes with a delicious dish, which is what attracted me to it. It’s easy to transport and keep clean.

One long-time fan stated, “I have been using these soaps longer than I can recall!” They’re perfect.”

Reviewer: “I have been using mild soap liquid for years. I was shocked at how clean and silky my skin felt when using the bar soap.” It is now my preferred soap over the liquid.

These soaps feel great on sensitive, dry skin. After I have lathered my hands, I then apply the soap to my face. Although these haven’t been drying I still apply moisturizer to my face after. “I use these to travel in order to minimize the chance of liquid mess,” wrote a shopper.

One person said that their face gets dry when they use hotel soap or soaps from friends. The soaps are gentle on my skin and clean easily. It’s great to have a small travel soap dish that keeps my soap clean.

