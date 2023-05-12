The UK town we live in looks exactly like Santorini. It’s our little secret, so the area won’t be ruined.

A HIDDEN gem holiday resort with Santorini-like vistas is right here in the UK – and locals don’t want holidaymakers to know about it.

Sewerby, on the picturesque North Yorkshire coastline, is a little-known seaside village described as a “dog walker’s paradise”.

7 Sewerby’s breathtaking sea view is inspiring comparisons to far more well-known Greek or Turkish resorts Credit: NB PRESS Ltd

The tiny resort offers cliff top views of the North Sea and coastal and woodland walking trails. It also has a sandy, quiet beach that can be reached by winding 154 steps.

And its local pub sells pints for just £3.60, while its sole restaurant serves up what have been dubbed the “best ever” fish and chips.

But it is Sewerby’s panoramic sea views that have the locals raving – even prompting comparisons to revered Greek islands such as Santorini in the Aegean Sea.

Eddie King, owner of The Old Forge restaurant, said: “If that view was in Greece or Turkey, it would be on the front page of the holiday brochure.

“If you saw a picture of the coast and someone said it was a Greek island, you wouldn’t question it.

“This is the best coastline in Britain, right here. It’s so beautiful.

“We feel so lucky to live here.

Eddie, 52, who was walking his pug Mini, 10, with 48-year-old wife Joanne, added: “It’s a dog walker’s paradise. It’s just great for dogs.

“We find that when people come here for the first time, they come back time and time again.

“It’s a bit of a secret – but those who are in on it know how beautiful Sewerby is.

“Even when it’s raining, it’s still glorious.”

Sewerby Hall is the best known landmark in Sewerby, which lies just north of Bridlington and is famous for its many fish and chips shops.

Rosie – the oldest Humboldt Penguin in the World – lived at the Georgian Manor and Gardens. She died aged 33 years old on the 3rd of March.

A smuggler’s haven, the caves on the shoreline were once filled with contraband.

John Lloyd, an 79-year-old Brit, has lived in Wanaka for the past 23 years, a town located on New Zealand’s South Island with beautiful lakeside views.

But he admitted even Sewerby’s views can compete – “when it doesn’t rain”.

Mr Lloyd added: “We live on the side of a huge lake and this is also a wonderful view.

“It does rival being back in New Zealand – at least on a nice day, anyway.

“We love Sewerby – it’s a little more upmarket than Bridlington and Scarborough, if I can put it that way.”

At the cliff-top Savannah Blu cafe, locals told Sun Online how they wanted to keep Sewerby “a secret”.

Owner Lou Kilburn, 44, said: “We feel blessed to live here, really.

“Sewerby’s not a very well-known place but I’m sure the word will get out.

“It doesn’t matter what the weather is like, it’s always a joy to look out over the sea.

“It’s so peaceful up here. We’re just very lucky.”

Lou’s husband Charlie, 48, runs the local boozer, the Ship Inn – where the pub’s own local brew, Shipfaced, sells for just £3.60 a pint, compared to a national average above £4.20 and some Wetherspoons outlets charging almost £7.

He said: “We get folks coming from all over the UK. Once they’ve come, they always want to return.

“We’ve been here 16 years now and we’ve not looked back. I reckon our beer garden probably has the best view in Britain.”

Locals at Sewerby Methodist Church enjoyed a coffee-morning, with stunning views over Flamborough Head.

Cindy Jay, 84, said: “It’s a beautiful part of Britain and I don’t think a lot of people realise just how spectacular it is.

“But the village is also a very friendly place. There’s a great community spirit.”

Jean Reddington, 77, added: “In a couple of weeks there’s a big kite festival and the place will be packed.

“We’ll be able to raise some money for the church by selling bacon sarnies for £2, as well as teas and coffees.”

What is life like in Sewerby like?

Retired personnel manager Peter Jay, 88, added: “The fish and chip shop has closed – but there are loads down the road in Bridlington.

“And the potholes are awful. You know when you’re near the coast because the roads are terrible.”

7 Locals may welcome “slow drivers” but they prefer to keep their charms a secret. Credit: NB PRESS Ltd

7 Sewerby beachfront is hailed as “the best coast in Britain”. Credit: NB PRESS Ltd

7 Lou Kilburn of Sewerby, the owner of Sewerby’s Savannah Blu Cafe and Ship Inn, says he and his wife Charlie are blessed to live in Sewerby. Credit: NB PRESS Ltd

7 Sewerby is a popular destination for visitors from all over Britain, but locals love that it’s less well-known. Credit: NB PRESS Ltd

7 Santorini is a popular Greek Island in the Aegean, but to North Yorkshire lovers it’s comparable with Sewerby. Credit: Getty