Titans season 4: The best 12 fights

In Episode 4, “Super Super Mart”, the show embraces all horror elements with a fun, exciting twist. Mother Mayhem uses her sorcery to manipulate a group of employees into attacking the Titans in order to be closer to Sebastian (Joseph Morgan). In several bloody tributes, the episode pays homage to “Evil Dead”, leaving fans screaming.

This horde is so fervently attacking that it resembles a legion of undead. It’s one of many “Evil Dead”, homages in this episode, that make this fight enjoyable. Raven appears to be in serious trouble without her abilities, but she channeled her inner finalgirl by using a nearby saw. In another gory tribute to the horror show, she drives it into her opponent’s skull. Esai’s character Deathstroke, who was the antagonist from Season 2, returns as a zombie to terrorize the entire team. Even Superboy’s power is no match for the supernatural entity. So the Titans flee to rescue Tim and Sebastian.

Jinx, however, uses her magical powers to break Mother Mayhem’s spell. She drives a sharp blade into the zombie’s (or lack of) brain.