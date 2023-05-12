My side business has spiraled out of control. I have created an AI version that you can date at $1 per minute.

A WOMAN, who made a virtual version of her for lonely people says it spiralled out-of-control just a few weeks after launch.

Caryn, Marjorie is a Snapchat influencer aged 23. She says that the AI version of her has “gone rogue”.

Marjorie wanted a ‘AI girlfriend,’ which uses her voice and lends an ear for those who are willing to pay $1 per minute to talk with it.

Fortune was the first to report that in the few weeks following the launch of CarynAI’s beta testing users were asking the chatbot some naughty questions.

CarynAI, according to its website, has received more than 2000 hours of training. It is designed to make it feel like “you are talking to Caryn directly.”

Chatbots are not meant to have sexually explicit conversations.

Marjorie said to Insider that “the AI was not programed to do it and seems to have gone wild.”

My team and myself are working round the clock to stop this happening again.

Marjorie says that the chatbot is designed to be “flirty” and “fun”.

To protect her from being tarnished by the AI, her team has to stay “one step” ahead of it.

CarynAI already has over 7,500 paying subscribers, which Marjorie believes could eventually bring in $5million (£3.9million) a month if she can lure 20,000 of her 1.8million Snapchat followers to sign up.

She said that the fee of $1 per minute allowed her to set the price for the product she wanted.

Costs are based on how much it costs to operate CarynAI as well as support the CarynAI team.

Marjorie claims that the pandemic allowed for more ‘AI girlfriends,’ as many people had social skills which needed to be exercised after successive lockdowns.

In today’s society, Gen Z is experiencing the side effects of isolation brought on by pandemic. This has led to many people being afraid to approach someone who they find attractive.

“CarynAI represents a positive step forward in helping my supporters and fans get to know me in an encrypted and safe environment.”

