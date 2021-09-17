The Truth About Welcome To Plathville’s Olivia And Ethan’s Marriage Struggles

Fans learned ahead of Season 2 of “Welcome to Plathville” that Ethan and Olivia Plath had moved into their own place, although still close by the rest of the family, and had broken off contact with Ethan’s parents, as reported by People.

Ethan spoke out about the family drama in an episode. “Since last year, a lot has happened in our relationship between me and Olivia and my parents and my siblings,” He said. “During last year, we were allowed to see the kids some, and then last fall, everything just completely changed and we were not allowed to see the kids at all,” Olivia agreed. Ethan felt this was extremely hurtful and should have been allowed visit his siblings unsupervised. In the end, Ethan and his wife felt that they needed more space. They couldn’t do this without cutting off all contact from his parents.

The problems with Ethan’s family go back to when the couple first got engaged, according to Us Weekly. Olivia felt that Ethan’s mom Kim was too controlling in wedding preparations. Even going so far as to post the engagement of the couple online before Olivia could tell her parents. Ethan’s parents intervened in their lives in other ways, creating tension within their marriage.