BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker in hospital dash hours before Strictly 2021 debut

Dan Walker has shared a snap from hospital after injuring himself while training for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Alongside the photograph of himself wired up to a machine, the BBC presenter wrote: “Bit of head-based drama today!

“After whacking my noggin on the big glass window yesterday, I got sent to A & E today because I was feeling a bit wobbly.”

In spite of his injury, Dan was quick to inform his 723,000 Twitter followers that he had received the all clear on a CT scan.

He added: “Karina, a Barnet Hospital nurse, examined my vitals. 6ft 9 Dr Erik Witt performed a CT scan. It was clear.

Dan is seen waving at the camera in the selfie.

The 44-year-old masked presenter is also seen wearing a blood pressure monitor.

